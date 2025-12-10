Real Madrid vs. Man City: Last 10 Champions League Results
Real Madrid and Manchester City have clashed 10 times in the last five years on Europe’s biggest stage, creating some of the most thrilling Champions League matches in recent memory.
It has become a tradition of sorts for the two European giants to face off in UEFA’s premier club competition. No matter what names make up each side’s XI or the current form of either team, Real Madrid and Man City have made a habit of delivering magical European performances.
Every season it seems impossible to top the cinematic, back-and-forth battles of the last half-decade, both Los Blancos and the Cityzens always rise to the occasion to write the next chapter of their Champions League rivalry.
Here’s the last 10 clashes between Real Madrid and Man City ahead of their next Champions League battle.
Real Madrid 3–1 Man City (Feb. 19, 2025)
The second leg of the 2024–25 knockout phase playoffs between these two sides quickly became the Kylian Mbappé show. The Frenchman, who had a slow start to his debut season in a white shirt, exploded under the lights at the Bernabéu.
It only took Mbappé four minutes to get Los Blancos on the scoresheet, and then he doubled his side’s lead just past the half-hour mark. Man City were helpless against the speed of the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star, who mocked Joško Gvardiol’s failed defensive efforts after he bagged his brace.
A hat trick felt inevitable, and Mbappé fulfilled the prophecy in the 61st minute, becoming the first player in Champions League history to score thrice at the Bernabéu and the Camp Nou. Nico González pulled one back in stoppage time, but it was nothing more than a consolation goal for the eliminated Cityzens to take back to Manchester.
Man City 2–3 Real Madrid (Feb. 11, 2025)
Both sides came into the first leg of their 2024–25 knockout phase playoff tie struggling for form. Man City were in their worst slump of the Guardiola era and Real Madrid were ravaged by defensive injuries.
Still, the stars of both teams willed a thrilling match into existent at the Etihad. Erling Haaland and Mbappé traded blows on either side of the halftime whistle before the Norway international thought he buried the visitors from the penalty spot, putting his side up 2–1 in the 80th minute.
Yet Los Blancos rallied a vintage late comeback, with Brahim Díaz and Jude Bellingham scoring two goals in six minutes to give the Spanish giants the advantage for the return leg.
Man City 1–1 (3–4 pens) Real Madrid (Apr. 17, 2025)
One of the best Champions League showdowns of the last decade unfolded on Apr. 17, 2024. Arguably the two best teams in the world clashed at the Etihad with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
Rodrygo, who saves his best against Man City, bagged the game’s opener in the 12th minute, silencing the sea of sky blue shirts in the crowd. Real Madrid held onto their lead until the 76th minute when Kevin De Bruyne's right-footed strike from close range brought the clash level.
Neither side could find a winner in regulation or extra time, forcing a penalty shootout to decide the outcome. Backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin became the hero for the Spanish giants, saving penalties from Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovačić to eliminate the defending European champions.
Real Madrid 3–3 Man City (Apr. 9, 2024)
There was an electric atmosphere at the Bernabéu when Man City and Real Madrid clashed in the first leg of the 2023–24 Champions League quarterfinals. The two European giants squared off knowing the winner of the tie would most likely win the competition.
Sloppy defending headlined the early stages of the clash, allowing Silva to open the scoring inside of two minutes, only for Rúben Dias to put the ball into the back of his own net 10 minutes later. Rodrygo then capitalized on the frenzy to give his side the 2–1 lead.
It felt only right for the second half to contain three goals as well. Phil Foden and Gvardiol tore apart Real Madrid’s backline to reclaim the lead for Man City, but Federico Valverde had the final say on the night, ending a back-and-forth encounter all square.
Man City 4–0 Real Madrid (May 13, 2023)
There was no stopping Man City on May 13, 2023. Guardiola’s men came into the second leg of the 2022–23 Champions League semifinals with a swagger no team—not even defending European champions Real Madrid—could handle.
What transpired over the course of 90 minutes was a rout so dominant Madridistas across the globe could only hold their hands up and admit Man City were the better team. Silva’s first-half brace was enough to send the Cityzens to the final, but Manuel Akanji and Julián Alvarez made sure the night ended with two additional exclamation points.
The dominant display at the Etihad gave the English outfit all the momentum in the world to eventually go on and lift their first-ever Champions League title.
Real Madrid 1–1 Man City (May 9, 2023)
The highly anticipated rematch of the 2021–22 Champions League semifinals came a year later at the Bernabéu. After 11 goals were scored in the previous season’s tie, the first leg of the 2022–23 semifinals slightly underdelivered.
Vinicius Junior, still with the No. 20 on his back, buried a sensational right-footed strike from the top of the box to get Real Madrid on the scoresheet in the 36th minute. The Brazilian created the moment of magic seemingly out of nowhere.
Yet Man City were not to be bested. From nearly the exact same spot as Vinicius Jr, De Bruyne tried his luck with a thumping first-time shot that beat Courtois at the near post. There was not another goal to be had in the clash.
Real Madrid 3–1 Man City (May 4, 2022)
The second leg of the 2021–22 Champions League semifinals will be remembered forever in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid were mere minutes away from elimination when Rodrygo rescued the hosts.
The Brazil international found the back of the net in the 90th minute and then again less than 60 seconds later to force extra time. Man City were absolutely stunned, so much so that they conceded a penalty just five minutes into extra time.
Karim Benzema calmly converted from 12 yards out to complete the miracle comeback at the Bernabéu. Real Madrid would go on to win the 2022 Champions League final.
Man City 4–3 Real Madrid (Apr. 26, 2022)
The hype was there for the first leg of the 2021–22 semifinals, and both Man City and Real Madrid delivered a game you simply could not look away from. By the 55th minute, five goals had already found the back of the net at the Etihad; De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Foden scored for the hosts while Benzema and Vinicius Jr got on the scoresheet for the visitors.
Silva then joined in on the goalscoring with a left-footed belter that left Courtois rooted in place. Guardiola’s men could not maintain their two-goal lead for long, though; Aymeric Laporte was soon whistled for a handball inside the penalty area, and Benzema buried the spot kick in the 82nd minute.
When the final whistle sounded in Manchester, both sides seemingly took a deep breath. The 4–3 thriller set up a mouthwatering return leg in Madrid.
Man City 2–1 Real Madrid (Aug. 7, 2020)
Man City and Real Madrid’s 2019–20 Champions League round of 16 second leg was unlike any other in the growing rivalry between the two clubs. The match took place in front of barren stands in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Premier League side, though, did not need 55,000 supporters to get the job done against Real Madrid. In fact, it was Raphaël Varane who helped the Cityzens the most. The defender, who subsequently revealed he played the game with a concussion, gifted Raheem Sterling the game’s opener after getting caught in possession inside his own box.
Benzema responded with an equalizer just before the half-hour mark, but Varane later botched a header back to Courtois, leaving the door open for Jesus to pounce on the errant ball and secure the 2–1 win for Man City.
Real Madrid 1–2 Man City (Feb. 26, 2020)
The first leg of the 2019–20 Champions League round of 16 was a tightly contested affair between the two European giants. Neither side could break the deadlock in the first half thanks to two brilliant performances from Courtois and Ederson in goal.
Isco finally found the game’s opener in the 60th minute, sending the crowd at the Bernabéu to its feet. Jesus soon quieted the celebrations in Madrid with an equalizer, and the sea of white shirts all-but groaned when Dani Carvajal gave up a penalty five minutes later.
De Bruyne converted from the spot to ultimately seal the 2–1 victory for Man City. Sergio Ramos, meanwhile, saw red in the closing stages of the match for taking down a streaking Jesus, who was through on goal.