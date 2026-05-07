How Much Arsenal Players Will Earn for Winning Champions League Final

Arsenal’s players are set to receive a sizeable bonus if the club win the Champions League final later this month, adding to money already accrued for their performances in Europe and other competitions this season.

Arsenal reached their second ever Champions League final on Tuesday evening following their 2–1 semifinal aggregate victory over Atlético Madrid, offering them the opportunity to clinch the trophy for the first time in their history when they face Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

Having lost their only other final appearance in 2005–06 to Barcelona, Arsenal supporters will be desperate for a maiden title, and the club’s players also have significant financial motivations for wanting to win the competition.

According to The Times, any player who features in the final will pocket a bonus of £125,000 ($170,000) if Arsenal beat PSG, with squad members also earning £25,000 ($34,000) for each leg of the semifinal.

Those payments will come out of the massive prize pool Arsenal have earned for their Champions League run, the club having already made £124 million ($169 million) from reaching the final. A further £9 million ($12 million) will be earned for winning the showpiece event.

Arsenal are still fighting for the Premier League title, too, with players handsomely rewarded for their contribution if the Gunners manage to see off rivals Manchester City. Finishing first would result in players earning £6,000 ($8,200) per appearance in the competition, with a maximum of £228,000 ($310,000) on the table.

Arsenal to Reinvest Winnings in Mikel Arteta Contract

Arsenal’s faith in Mikel Arteta is set to be rewarded. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Some of the funds accumulated across an incredible campaign appear set to fall into Mikel Arteta’s wallet, with The Times revealing that Arsenal will hold talks over a new contract for their manager this summer.

The 44-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the 2026–27 season, and considering he’s previously revealed his willingness to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond his current contract, Arsenal are unlikely to struggle in negotiations over fresh terms.

Arteta reportedly earns just under £16 million ($21.8 million) per year including bonuses, making him the fourth-highest paid manager on the planet at present. Any extension would come with a pay rise, potentially seeing him surpass former mentor and Man City manager Pep Guardiola, who currently takes home just shy of £21 million ($28.5 million) annually.

Arteta could triple his haul of major trophies come the end of the season having only won the FA Cup previously, and Arsenal’s faith in their head coach has been commendable—especially during tricky periods at the start of his reign.

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