Inside the NFL’s Recent Spike in Hobby Demand
In this story:
There is no doubt that the 2025 NFL season has proven to be one of the most electrifying and unpredictable seasons in recent memory, marked by the resurgence of notable veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco, breakout rookies like Tyler Warren, and a competitive balance that has kept nearly 60% of the league in playoff contention through nine weeks.
RELATED: What Collectors Should Know as eBay Pilots Extended Bidding
RELATED: September’s Hottest Sports and Collectible Trends on eBay
The on-field excitement coupled with utter unpredictability has translated directly into a rise in demand throughout the collectibles marketplace, with eBay recently revealing a midseason snapshot that shows which players are driving the strongest demand throughout the hobby.
There was a surge of breakout performances during the month of September that sent player searches soaring compared to those that were searched during the previous month. For example, Daniel Jones and rookie wideout Quentin Johnston each saw an impressive 280% spike in search volume, while Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo rose 170%.
But those weren’t the only rookies catching the eye of collectors, especially since tight end Tucker Kraft climbed 160%, Javonte Williams gained 150%, and Emeka Egbuka’s market interest increased by 140%. Each of these named represents a player capitalizing on their own unique opportunity and translating on-field production into a driving force that’s behind their respected spikes in hobby demand.
That same energy extended through October as young quarterbacks such as Jaxson Dart went and not only captured headlines across many of the major sports markets but also successfully captured the attention of the hobby.
Following his standout performance in the Giants’ upset win over the Eagles on October 10, Dart’s searches jumped over 340% compared to the week before. Similarly, after leading the Vikings to an early-season win against the Bears on September 9, J.J. McCarthy generated over 2,900 global searches per hour, signaling deep demand for rookie signal-caller.
In addition to J.J. McCarthy, there were a number of late-round rookies such as Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Isaac TeSlaa that saw notable listing increases of 550% and 120%, via eBay during the month of September. These increases are direct proof that collectors are paying close attention to those players given the fact that they’ve exceeded the expectations of both fans and collectors alike.
Now that we’ve covered the emerging performances of several key rookies and unexpected upside of several well-known veterans, it’s only proper to cover the highest sales of an NFL card this season. That sale, which took place in September, was that of a 2017 National Treasures Gold Patrick Mahomes Rookie Patch Auto graded PSA 10, which sold for an astounding $96,100.
Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.Follow MJSchilling