Inside the NFL’s Recent Spike in Hobby Demand

There is no doubt that the 2025 NFL season has proven to be one of the most electrifying and unpredictable seasons in recent memory, marked by the resurgence of notable veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco, breakout rookies like Tyler Warren, and a competitive balance that has kept nearly 60% of the league in playoff contention through nine weeks.

2024 Select Tyler Warren 2025 XRC Rookie #517 Colts PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/7CifVu

The on-field excitement coupled with utter unpredictability has translated directly into a rise in demand throughout the collectibles marketplace, with eBay recently revealing a midseason snapshot that shows which players are driving the strongest demand throughout the hobby.

2020 Panini XR X-Ponential Ink Blue #XP-DJ Daniel Jones Signed Card (#3/4) | https://goldin.co/item/2020-panini-xr-x-ponential-ink-blue-xp-dj-daniel-jones-signed-rookie-c6xhsb

There was a surge of breakout performances during the month of September that sent player searches soaring compared to those that were searched during the previous month. For example, Daniel Jones and rookie wideout Quentin Johnston each saw an impressive 280% spike in search volume, while Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo rose 170%.

2023 Donruss Optic Gold Quentin Johnston ROOKIE /10 #265 PSA 10 | https://www.fanaticscollect.com/weekly/9c5c4fe2-ad3f-11f0-9556-023318eb68a9

But those weren’t the only rookies catching the eye of collectors, especially since tight end Tucker Kraft climbed 160%, Javonte Williams gained 150%, and Emeka Egbuka’s market interest increased by 140%. Each of these named represents a player capitalizing on their own unique opportunity and translating on-field production into a driving force that’s behind their respected spikes in hobby demand.

2024 Select Emeka Egbuka 2025 XRC Rookie #513 Buccaneers PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/rGkvkr

That same energy extended through October as young quarterbacks such as Jaxson Dart went and not only captured headlines across many of the major sports markets but also successfully captured the attention of the hobby.

2024 PANINI PRIZM DRAFT PICKS #147 JAXSON DART PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/T8Leuy

Following his standout performance in the Giants’ upset win over the Eagles on October 10, Dart’s searches jumped over 340% compared to the week before. Similarly, after leading the Vikings to an early-season win against the Bears on September 9, J.J. McCarthy generated over 2,900 global searches per hour, signaling deep demand for rookie signal-caller.

2024 Donruss Optic JJ McCarthy Purple Shock PSA 10 RC | https://ebay.us/m/Z5bECh

In addition to J.J. McCarthy, there were a number of late-round rookies such as Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Isaac TeSlaa that saw notable listing increases of 550% and 120%, via eBay during the month of September. These increases are direct proof that collectors are paying close attention to those players given the fact that they’ve exceeded the expectations of both fans and collectors alike.

2017 National Treasures Gold Patrick Mahomes RC RPA Rookie PATCH AUTO /10 PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/q7As29

Now that we’ve covered the emerging performances of several key rookies and unexpected upside of several well-known veterans, it’s only proper to cover the highest sales of an NFL card this season. That sale, which took place in September, was that of a 2017 National Treasures Gold Patrick Mahomes Rookie Patch Auto graded PSA 10, which sold for an astounding $96,100.

