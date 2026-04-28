Wild vs. Stars: Four Bold Predictions for Game 5 of First-Round Playoff Matchup

There’s been no first-round series more intense and entertaining than the clash between the Stars and the Wild, two teams that were somewhat unlucky to meet in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, considering they were both among the top three squads in the West.

So far, the series has delivered some sensational battles. The first four games were split, with both teams picking up two wins apiece. Now, the series shifts back to Dallas for a hugely important Game 5, the winner of which will be just one victory away from clinching a spot in the second round, where a matchup with the Avalanche awaits. Colorado disposed of the Kings in four games, so they’ll be well rested heading into round two.

Both teams have stolen a win on the road. Minnesota opened the series with a convincing 6–1 win in Dallas, but the Stars came through with a double overtime win at the Grand Casino Arena in Game 3. Now, the stage is set for a critical Game 5 at the American Airlines Center, and we’re going to make some bold predictions for the showdown on Tuesday night.

Wild vs. Stars Game 5 Bold Predictions

Kirill Kaprizov will have two-plus power play points, including a goal

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in points during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, Kirill Kaprizov has led the offensive charge for the Wild in their first four postseason games. He has one goal and five assists in the series, as even the stalwart Stars defense hasn’t been able to contain him. Despite his playmaking abilities, Kaprizov has just one power-play point in the series. Minnesota’s power play has converted on just 15.8% of its opportunities, with three goals in 19 chances. That type of production on special teams won’t cut it if the Wild intend to stick around in the postseason beyond the first round, and I think Kaprizov will deliver the offense that’s been lacking for Minnesota’s power play.

Kaprizov had 32 power-play points this season, including 19 goals, both of which ranked first on the team. Despite that, he had only four games with multiple power-play points all season. I’m expecting him to come up big on Tuesday with both a goal and an assist on special teams.

Jason Robertson will continue to pepper Minnesota’s net

Jason Robertson has 23 shots on goal in the playoffs, leading all skaters. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Robertson has been a problem for Minnesota thus far in the series. After dealing with an injury that impacted his performance in last year’s playoffs, the Stars’ winger has four goals and two assists in four games and has been a major aggressor on offense this time around. In just four games, he’s already matched his scoring tally from his 11-game postseason run last year.

Robertson’s 23 shots on goal are the most among all players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He’s averaging 5.75 shots per contest, and I think he’ll continue his barrage on Tuesday night, aiming to disrupt Jesper Wallstedt and the Wild defense by regularly getting pucks on net. Robertson will have six-plus shots and score at least one goal against the Wild in Game 5, continuing his dominant offensive showing.

Matt Duchene will be held without a point for the first time since Game 1

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in playoff points. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Duchene is tied for the scoring lead among all forwards in the playoffs with seven points. He’s raised his level of play in the postseason and has had two-plus points in each of the last three games after beind held off the scoresheet in the series opener. The Wild will be looking to slow him down, particularly on the power play where he’s registered five of his seven points. If Minnesota wants to steal another road win in this series, limiting Duchene’s offensive production will be critical, and I think they’ll be trying to keep the puck out of his possession and keep Dallas’s power play unit off the ice whenever possible.

Wild will secure an overtime win in Game 5

There’s not much separating these two teams, as evidenced by the first four games of the series. Game 5 should be much of the same, and 60 minutes of regulation won’t be enough to determine a winner. I’m predicting Game 5 to go to overtime—which would mark the third consecutive game of the series to go beyond regulation—but I think Minnesota will do what it takes to pick up the road win and head back home with an advantage in the series.

Final score prediction: 4–3 Wild

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