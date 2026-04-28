Wild vs. Stars Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

The first round series between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars hasn’t disappointed so far.

Dallas bounced back from a 6-1 loss in Game 1 to even up the series heading to Minnesota, where each team won in overtime as the teams head south tied at two games apiece.

Can the Stars take the all-important Game 5 at home?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Wild vs. Stars in Game 5 on Tuesday, April 28.

Wild vs. Stars Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Wild +1.5 (-238)

Stars -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline

Wild +110

Stars -130

Total

5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Wild vs. Stars Starting Goalies

Wild: Jesper Wallstedt (2-2, 2.06 GAA, .929 SV%)

Stars: Jake Oettinger (2-2, 2.69 GAA, .902 SV%)

Wild vs. Stars How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2, FDSNNO, Victory+, FDSNWI

Wild record: 2-2

Stars record: 2-2

Wild vs. Stars Best NHL Prop Bets

Stars Best NHL Prop Bet

Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+115)

Jason Robertson is on fire right now.

The Stars winger had five goals during a four-game streak that was broken in Game 82, and he’s now scored in all four playoff games against the Wild. He’s been especially impressive over the last month and a half, with 15 goals in 22 games (including the playoffs).

Robertson has at least five shots on goal in each game, so OVER 4.5 SOG (+115) could be worth a look as well.

Wild vs. Stars Prediction and Pick

I liked the Stars coming into this series due to their home ice advantage, and that’s why I’m going with them here in Game 5.

Dallas has struggled to get going in Game 1s in recent years, and that continued with a 6-1 loss to open this series. However, the Stars then won 4-2 and went to overtime in both games in Minnesota.

I’ll back Dallas at this -130 price to take a 3-2 series lead at home. You can also get them at -125 to win the series.

Pick: Stars -130

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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