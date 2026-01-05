Epic Cardboard Battles: 1983 Topps Rookie Card, Who is the Leader of the Pack?

As a collector in 1983 who the year's hottest rookie card was, and there was only one right answer: Ron Kittle. Today, however, collector interest rightfully centers around the triumvirate of Wade Boggs, Ryne Sandberg, and Tony Gwynn. Not only were all three players first-ballot Hall of Famers but they were fan favorites as well, which really does matter in the Hobby. Oh, and they were also the best rookie card trio of the decade, if not a generation. Choosing the best of the three is about has easy as having a grandmother choose her favorite grandchild. Still, what better time than the New Year to attempt difficult things?

Wade Boggs

1983 Topps Wade Boggs | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Of the three, it was Boggs who had the early edge, even in 1983. In the pre-internet era where flipping baseball cards over and reading the back was the closest thing kids had to the Information Superhighway, collectors had to be impressed by the Chicken Man's .349 batting average the year before. And for those who followed the box scores in 1983, the man was hitting .390 in early June. Boggs was no Ron Kittle, but he was still a player to keep an eye on back then.

Ryne Sandberg

1983 Topps Ryne Sandberg | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

By the time his rookie card hit shelves, Ryno was already a welcome sight at Wrigley for Cubs fans, but it wasn't until 1984 that he became a superstar, taking home MVP honors and leading Chicago to its first postseason appearance in almost 40 years. Oh, and the Ryne Sandberg game was pretty incredible, even if Cards fans still call it the Willie McGee game.

Tony Gwynn

1983 Topps Tony Gwynn | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Like Boggs, Tony Gwynn showed he could hit right away. His .289 average on the back of the card, while respectable, was the only time Mr. Padre hit below .300 in his entire 20-year career. True, nobody cares about batting average anymore, but back then it was a really big deal.

The Verdict

While all three cards are classics, there is always a best of the bunch. The Gwynn card should be that card, particularly given that his Topps rookie is not only his most most collected card but also the most iconic card in the 57 years of the San Diego Padres franchise. However, the card has one fatal flaw that keeps it from topping Messrs. Boggs and Sandberg. The focus of the main photo, unfortunately, is Tony's backside. While legendary Topps photographer Doug McWilliams snapped a lot of gems in his 20+ years with Topps, the Gwynn card may be an exception.

As for Ryno, it's a great card to be sure, but there's also something about it that just seems off in a 1974 Topps Billy Williams sort of way. Why is the grass blue, for example? And what does Topps not want collectors to see in the dugout? Shoot, if collectors can handle the card's Marlboro ad, they ought to be able to handle Bob Dernier adjusting his equipment and Lee Elia mouthing a profanity or two.

Longtime Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg waves to the crowd during the introduction of returning inductees at the National Baseball Hall of Fame | Jon Rathbun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But what about Boggs? Sure, a batting pose might better reflect the five-time batting champ, but the shot is still a clean one and at least indirectly reflects the Red Sox legend's knack for knocks. Whether he just hit a triple or perhaps just made his way to third following a walk or double is anyone's guess. Boggs could get on base with the best of them.

Sure, the background, which looks more like a cow pasture than ballpark, may have baffled some collectors, but any imperfections in the image are more than made up for with the card's patriotic red, white, and blue color scheme emblematic of the game's standing as America's National Pastime. The call wasn't an easy one, but it's Boggs who takes the crown. Congrats, Chicken Man! How are you gonna celebrate?

