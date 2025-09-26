1990s star Pitcher cards: Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson and Pedro Martinez

Clayton Kershaw just announced his retirement. Justin Verlander announced he will play in 2026 - in what could be his last season. Some of the greatest pitchers are riding off into the sunset. Let's take a look back at the rookie cards and the careers of 3 of the greatest of the 1990s - well, not just the 90s, but three of the greatest of all time. 2 of the 3 were first ballot hall-of-famers and one is still looking to make it in, but all three gave fans thrills of a lifetime not so long ago.

1989 Upper Deck Randy Johnson

Not everyone starts at the top. Some need a little time and seasoning to become great. That's exactly how it went with Randy Johnson. He needed a little time after he got to the majors, and then it was lift off. The 6 ft 10 inch "Big Unit" is certainly up there with the most intimidating pitchers the game has ever seen. He was the most recent (and possibly the last?) to achieve 300 wins. His 1989 Upper Deck rookie isn't the most expensive - a gem-mint copy can be had for less than $200.00. That's a steal for a pitcher with 4,875 strike-outs! It's a nice portrait and part of an iconic baseball card set. You might remember that a guy named Ken Griffey Jr.'s rookie card is also a part of 1989 Upper Deck.

1984 Fleer Update Roger Clemens

There probably wasn't a more dominant pitcher of his time than Roger Clemens. And that's saying something when you think about who else was pitching at the same time - Johnson, Martinez, Maddux - the list goes on and on. His stats were nothing short of amazing and he should have been a first ballot hall-of-famer. He's never admitted to taking steroids, though he was charged with doing so in the Mitchell Report. Whether the tide of opinion will ever change and he'll eventually be voted in - we don't know. Clemens has many early cards to choose from, but his 1984 Fleer Update is his rookie and easily one of his most desired cards. A gem-mint copy currently runs around $1,500.00.

1992 Bowman Pedro Martinez

Pedro got called up from the minor leagues in 1992 and proceeded to terrorize hitters for the next two decades. Most of his greatest years were with the Boston Red Sox, with whom he won multiple Cy Young awards and helped the team to their first World Series win in 86 years. His "true" rookie is the 1991 Upper Deck Final Edition card, but most would agree that his most sought after early card is the 1992 Bowman.

2024 Topps Tier One Triple Autograph

Between the very limited print run, and the fact that all 3 pitchers signed the same card - this is a dream for collectors of these pitching titans. Nice photos of all 3, combined with crisp, blue autographs makes for a very special card. This 2024 Topps Tier One Triple Autograph would be welcome in almost every collection.

