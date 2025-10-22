Randy Johnson reveals why he rarely signs jerseys

Randy Johnson autographed jerseys are difficult to come by in the secondary market. For years, autograph seekers wondered why the 10-time All-Star and five-time Cy Young Award winner refuses to sign jerseys at shows. Over the weekend, Johnson gave his reason why.

At a signing at Mill Creek Sports in Washington, a pair of fans asked Johnson directly and respectfully why he doesn't sign jerseys. The reason: charity. In his explanation to fans, he said, "It's the one thing I don't sign because it's the one thing that can raise money for charities. There are not a lot of them floating out there; you don't see a lot of single-signed [jerseys] unless I've signed for somebody or somebody bought them. I was doing this way back from a long time ago. Everything else gets signed, but one thing (the jerseys) might raise a little bit more money for charity."

Hall of Fame pitcher #RandyJohnson visited Mill Creek Sports for an #autographsigning a couple months ago (8/7/25), but he had some stipulations. While most… pic.twitter.com/teGg7FLQv8 — Mill Creek Sports (@millcreeksports) October 20, 2025

Johnson is known for signing jerseys that already have four or more autographs on them. He is also known for signing jerseys, with his autograph alone, for servicemen, first responders, and the aforementioned charity events.

In the clip, Johnson said he had recently signed jerseys for charities benefitting cystic fibrosis research and the homeless.

"People will ask, so I'll sign a jersey to hopefully raise more money - it doesn't always work, but that's my theory," Johnson told an attendee.

Oct 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Former Seattle Mariners pitcher Randy Johnson throws the ceremonial first pitch | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The secondary market reveals that Johnson-only autographed jerseys are scarce. A quick eBay search revealed just two Randy Johnson-only signed jerseys for sale, one without authentication and another authenticated by little-known Global Authentics.

An autographed Arizona Diamondbacks jersey, for which Johnson pitched from 1999 to 2004, appears to have sold in July for $6,000 on eBay. The jersey featured Johnson's autograph on his No. 51 on the back, accompanied by several inscriptions, and also included the autographs of various Arizona teammates on the front. It was also authenticated by JSA.

Now, at least, collectors know - the Big Unit isn't trying to be a jerk - he's just trying to do a good thing by not signing all those jerseys.

Jul 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; L to R; Arizona Diamondbacks President & CEO Derek Hall and Arizona Diamondbacks player Luis Gonzalez and former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson and Arizona Diamondbacks managing partner Ken Kendrick look on during the Diamondbacks Hall of Fame ceremony | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

