Top 5 Bo Jackson White Sox Cards
Bo Jackson had a short career but is one of the most prolific athletes in modern American history. A two-sport athlete he excelled in football and baseball, making the All-Star and Pro Bowl in the respected sports at least once and garnering numerous collegiate accolades on the gridiron.
But when you think of Bo, your mind immediately goes to the then Los Angeles Raiders and the Kansas City Royals. But after a brutal hip injury he was forced to retire from football and was released by the Royals. Though it wasn't his last stop in baseball. He caught on with the Chicago White Sox only days after being released by Kansas City just before the 1991 season. Here are five of his cards as a member of the Chicago White Sox to look at as a Bo collector.
#5 - 1991 Star Set Bo Jackson Glossy
RELATED: Paul Skenes Gets First Solo Cover With Topps Finest
While it's not one card, it's still a unique choice for Bo collectors. The 1990 Star Set, Glossy edition came with a limited print run and featured Bo Jackson in an array of teams and sports. But one is a nice headshot of him in his White Sox hat and another of a full body shot of him wearing the black pinstripes.
While it's limited it still is very inexpensive to acquire. Sets can be found around $20 or less on eBay.
#4 - PSA 9 1993 Topps Florida Marlins Inaugural
An inexpensive but interesting card to say the least. The 1993 Topps is as generic of a base card as you can get. But, the 1993 special Florida Marlins Inaugural edition makes this one a great one to collect as a Bo White Sox collector. Embossed with special gold logo, honoring the newly created Florida Marlins, this card features the bust of Bo looking off to the distance.
Another relatively inexpensive piece, collectors can have this in a PSA 9 for under $50.
#3 - 1994 Stadium Club 1st Day Issue
Stadium Club is one of the more iconic brands in the hobby's history. Centered around the photography, the more desirable cards from the set are the 1st Day Issue inserts. Short printed, it's highlighted by the rectangular holographic 1st Day Issue logo.
It's hard to find a solid comp on this card. It's a rare insert of a player with few cards in the set and in a White Sox uniform. Currently on COMC one is available for just over $100.
#2 - PSA 10 1994 Fleer Golden Moments
Another icon set and rare insert. The 1994 Fleer Golden Moments is another card embossed in gold and centered around the photography. What's interesting about this one is the Fleer brand is no more. So you have a rare card, with player on a different team than he's historically remembered for.
Another card hard to find comps, the PSA 10, which has a pop count of just three, just sold for $360 on June 1st of this year.
#1 - PSA 109 1994 Finest Refractor
The top card on the list is from a top set in the hobby. The 1994 Finest set which featured some of the hobby's first refractors always brings a premium, even of mediocre players. Bo Jackson is not a mediocre player, and though he's in a White Sox uniform the Finest Refractors always bring a premium. The photo is a cutout shot of him mid-swing, with the White Sox logo on the helmet front and center.
There is a PSA 9 on COMC for about $750. A search on 130point.com shows a few graded refractors but mostly PSA 8. But even so, the PSA 8 cards that have sold go for around $300 to $400.