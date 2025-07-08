SI

Most MLB All-Star Appearances By a Player in Baseball History

Karl Rasmussen

Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron poses for a photo.
Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron poses for a photo. / Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is rapidly approaching, as the best players in baseball will come together for the midsummer classic at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

There will be many of the usual suspects on the field for the game, which will take place on Tuesday, July 15. Among active players, Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw––who was invited to the event by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred as a "Legend Pick"––leads the league with 11 appearances in the All-Star Game.

Kershaw's 11 All-Star appearances wouldn't even sniff the top 20 in league history, however. We'll take a look at the MLB players who have made the most appearances in the midsummer classic.

Most MLB All-Star Appearances in History

Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron holds the record for most All-Star appearances in MLB history, having featured in the game an astounding 25 times. Of course, Aaron's figures are slightly inflated by the fact that MLB played two All-Star Games each year from 1959 to '62.

Player

No. of All-Star Appearances

Team(s)

Hank Aaron

25

Milwaukee Braves, Atlanta Braves

Willie Mays

24

New York Giants, San Francisco Giants, New York Mets

Stan Musial

24

St. Louis Cardinals

Mickey Mantle

20

New York Yankees

Cal Ripken Jr.

19

Baltimore Orioles

Ted Williams

19

Boston Red Sox

Rod Carew

18

Minnesota Twins, California Angels

Carl Yastrzemski

18

Boston Red Sox

Yogi Berra

18

New York Yankees

Al Kaline

18

Detroit Tigers

Brooks Robinson

18

Baltimore Orioles

Pete Rose

17

Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, Montreal Expos

Warren Spahn

17

Boston Braves, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants

Tony Gwynn

15

San Diego Padres

Ozzie Smith

15

San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals

Roberto Clemente

15

Pittsburgh Pirates

Nellie Fox

15

Chicago White Sox

Johnny Bench

14

Cincinnati Reds

Barry Bonds

14

Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants

Ernie Banks

14

Chicago Cubs

Derek Jeter

14

New York Yankees

Frank Robinson

14

Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, California Angels

Ivan Rodriguez

14

Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers

Alex Rodriguez

14

Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees

Now, let's look at the active players with the most All-Star appearances, including this season's nod.

Most MLB All-Star Appearances Among Active Players

Player

No. of All-Star Appearances

Team(s)

Clayton Kershaw

11*

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Trout

10

Los Angeles Angels

Jose Altuve

9

Houston Astros

Craig Kimbrel

9

Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Philadlephia Phillies

Justin Verlander

9

Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros

Freddie Freeman

9*

Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris Sale

9*

Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves

Nolan Arenado

8

Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals

Mookie Betts

8

Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryce Harper

8

Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies

Max Scherzer

8

Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals

Aroldis Chapman

8*

Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox

Paul Goldschmidt

7

Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals

Manny Machado

7*

Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres

Jose Ramirez

7*

Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Judge

7*

New York Yankees

*Denotes a 2025 MLB All-Star selection

Only seven players in this year's All-Star Game have made seven or more appearances in the midsummer classic. It's clear just how much more difficult it is to sustain a streak of All-Star appearances in the modern game.

Twenty-five All-Star appearances certainly seems an impossible feat nowadays, especially given that even the lengthiest MLB careers don't often span 25 seasons. That's not to take away from Aaron's iconic career, in which he was an All-Star in 21 of his 23 years in MLB. Still, Aaron, and some others who played in the late 1950s and early '60s, benefitted from four seasons with two All-Star Games, helping them pad their tallies.

In today's game, there's much more emphasis placed on injury prevention and, as such, more time spent on the recovery process. This is best evidenced through the recent surge in UCL injuries and the subsequent Tommy John procedure required to repair the injury. That surgery comes with an extremely lengthy recovery process, effectively robbing some pitchers of a full season or more of their career.

The way the game is played today, with so much more attention to detail, a more complete array of statistics and advanced metrics and more focus on injury prevention, Aaron's record of 25 All-Star appearances won't be broken any time soon, if ever.

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

