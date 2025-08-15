Marlins Minor Leaguer Makes Willie Mays-Style Catch in Second Professional Game
Cam Cannarella made his professional debut this week with the Miami Marlins Advanced A club the Beloit Sky Carp. Cannarella doubled twice in his first game with Beloit, but it was what he did in the field during his second game that made him go viral.
Beloit was playing the South Bend Cubs on Thursday when Rafael Morel, the brother of Tampa Bay Rays' utility player Christopher Morel, hit a fly ball to deep centerfield. Cannarella turned and ran towards the wall, making a Willie Mays-style over-the-head catch look way too easy for the second out of the inning.
If you're wondering why Cannarella didn't make a big deal about this catch, well, it's because he's done it before.
During the 2024 Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament he made a game-saving over-the-head catch in extra innings that also drew Willie Mays comparisons.
It's been quite a summer for Cannarella, who played his final college game on June 1st against the University of Kentucky. Miami took him with the No. 43 pick in the draft a month ago and he just signed his contract on July 28th.
Now he's hitting doubles and making spectacular catches in the minor leagues.