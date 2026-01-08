2025 Panini Immaculate Collection Football Release Overview

With the NFL playoffs getting ready to begin this coming weekend, football cards are at the center of the hobby. Similarly, the hobby release calendar for the NFL continues to roll onward, and the latest release is one of the higher end licensed offerings: 2025 Panini Immaculate Collection. The product is currently released, and provides numerous chase elements for collectors. While box pricing started around $1,100, it may change based on supply and demand.

With a multitude of chase elements in the product, here is what collectors should be aware of.

2025 Panini Immaculate Collection Football Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Numerous parallels and multi-color patches are key chases for collectors

Despite being of a high end nature, the 2025 edition of Immaculate does have a base set and parallels. The base set is made up of 100 cards, and features a variety of current players. A variety of parallels can be found, with one (or base card) falling per hobby box. Some key parallels to look for this year include: Red (/75), Blue (/50), Gold (/10), and Platinum (/1). Set builders will have a tough time putting this set together, as copies of the cards will be scarce.

One of the preview images shared shows the quality of patches that can be pulled from the product. It contains a three color jumbo patch of Jared Goff, and the patch looks to be either part of his numbering or last name. The card is designed in a way that Goff is running over the patch, adding a bit of uniqueness to the design. In addition to this, other relic subsets exist, including Rookie Logos, and Immaculate HOF Jerseys.

2025 Panini Immaculate Collection Football Jared Goff Clearly Immaculate Patch | Checklist Insider

Autograph signers for the product include legends and superstars of the game

The main selling point for this product should arguably be those who signed autographs for this year's release. There is no shortage of legends and superstars who have their autos in the product. One cool subset is titled Signature Moves. It features players who had a unique celebration or standout ability during their playing days. Some names that appear on this checklist include Deion Sanders, Chad Johnson, Tim Tebow, Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Patrick Mahomes II.

2025 Panini Immaculate Collection Football Deion Sanders Signature Moves Autograph | Checklist Insider

Rookies also have their time in the spotlight through Rookie Patch Autographs. Some of the biggest names of the 2025 draft class will have autographs in the product, including high draft picks such as Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, and Tyler Warren. However, breakout rookies over the course of the regular season will also have RPAs, including Tyler Shough, Tetairoa McMillan, and RJ Harvey.

2025 Panini Immaculate Collection Football Travis Hunter RPA | Checklist Insider

Dual Autographs can also be found that feature impressive combinations like Shedeur Sanders/Travis Hunter, Emmitt Smith/Barry Sanders, Peyton Manning/Drew Brees, John Elway/Terrell Davis, and Brett Favre/Sterling Sharpe. With some of the greatest to ever play on this list, these autographs would serve as the centerpiece of anyone's collection.

Emmitt Smith is the NFL's all-time leading rusher (18,355 yards) and rushing touchdowns (164) and is a three-time Super Bowl champion. Xxx Cowboys Ravens 021 S Fbn Usa Md | H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2025 Panini Immaculate Collection Football has finally arrived, and collectors will be taking notice of it. With Parallels, Autographs, and Patches to chase after, boxes can offer quite a bit of potential. Names such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Hunter appear on the checklist alongside many other greats and rookies. With only a limited time left in the NFL season, this release comes while the hobby and Football cards have a very positive relationship.

