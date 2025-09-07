SI

Tom Brady Had Perfect Line About Spitting During Commanders-Giants Game

Thankfully this was a spit-free discussion between Washington's Jayden Daniels and New York's Abdul Carter. / @Fox
One of the biggest storylines so far in Week 1 of the NFL season came in Thursday night's opener when Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected after the game's first play when he spit on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Tom Brady, who is in his second season as the lead analyst for Fox Sports, had a little fun with that during Sunday's other NFC East showdown of the opening weekend.

Commanders second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels was seen having a close conversation with Giants rookie linebacker Abdul Carter when Brady delivered the best line of the season.

"Nobody’s spitting on one another, that’s a bonus right now," Brady said with a deadpanned tone. "Just being honest."

Here's that funny spit-free moment, which included a great response by Brady's broadcasting partner, Kevin Burkhardt:

Too good.

The Commanders lead the Giants 21-6 late in the fourth quarter.

