Tigers' Kevin McGonigle Continues to Remind Collectors he’s Elite
Bowman Baseball 2025 has been out for almost a month. Since its release, several of the top prospects featured have had a chance to continue to establish themselves with strong to stellar performances during the minor league season. One player that has continued to rocket up prospect rankings who was one of the top chases from Bowman is Kevin McGonigle.
Baseball America has described Kevin McGonigle as a hitting machine and so far he’s lived up to that designation. Taken in the supplemental first round of the 2023 MLB Draft McGonigle elite contact skills have helped him rapidly reach High in this third pro season. What has prospect evaluators excited and what should make collectors excited is that McGonigle has shown gains in his power over the course of the past season. He also has a strong chance to stay at premium position but his bat should play even if he ends up at second base. McGonigle missed some time earlier this season due to an ankle injury but has rebounded nicely since his return to action. Currently, McGonigle is showing off his elite hitting tool at high A where he’s batting an impressive .383/.479/.650 with the Tigers high A affiliate the West Michigan Whitecaps. Prospect evaluators are also taking notice as he cracked the top ten prospects in all of baseball in Baseball America’s most recent top 100 list.
From a hobby standpoint, McGonigle’s market had appeared to cool somewhat since Bowman 2025 was released. At the time of release day, McGonigle base autos were selling for a respectable $130-140 range per 130 point. As expected, the overall market for McGonigle and every other prospect in Bowman slowed and sales of his base auto dropped to a low point of around $65-75. On a more positive note, since Baseball America placed McGonigle at nine in their top 100 prospects list, McGonigle base autos have sold for $75-85 rebounding a bit from the previous mentioned low. That being said, McGonigle’s sales do seem lower than expected given his prospect status and impressive start to the 2025 baseball season. The current market might allow for some shrewd collectors to cash later if McGonigle continues to impress.