Get these former KBO players cards: sleeper buys before they come to MLB

Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) is another international professional baseball league where superstars go to the MLB. This year there are a few hitters and a pitcher that will be making the move from the KBO to the MLB.

The two most recent stars from the KBO, Jung-hoo Lee and Hye-seong Kim, are making an impact in MLB. Lee is the starting centerfielder for the San Francisco Giants. His rookie season was cut short with an injury but in 2025 he played 150 games and had a batting average of .266. Kim is currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers and played 71 games his rookie season with the Dodgers. He batted .280 and plays second base for the World Series Champions. He came in as a defensive replacement in game seven for the hero, Miguel Rojas. There are a few notable free agents coming over from the KBO this year. Here is a look at what their tops cards are selling for today.

Sung-Mun Song 2022 KBO Authentic Autograph Kiwoom Heroes

Cardladder

Sung-Mun Song is 28 years old and has played in the KBO for nine seasons. His primary position is third base but can play any infield position. His latest season he hit .315 with 26 homeruns and 90 RBIs. His Kiwoom autograph sold for $100 on Aug. 8th, 2025.

Sung-Mun Song 2025 KBO Kiwoom Heroes Autograph

Cardladder

Song has played most of his career for the Kiwoom Heroes who play in Seoul. Another one of his autographs sold for $100 on Nov. 21st, 2025.

Baek-Ho Kang 2021 KBO SCC Rainbow Kang Baek Authentic Autograph

Cardladder

Baek-Ho Kang is 26 years old and has played eight seasons in the KBO. He has played his entire career for the KT Wiz who play in Suwon. His autograph, numbered to 24, sold for $100 on May 21st, 2025.

Baek-Ho Kang 2024 KBO SCC Karbon Premium Jumbo Patch Silver 09/10 kt Wiz

Cardladder

Baek-Ho Kang plays catcher and DH. He has a career average of .303 with some pop, hitting 136 homeruns. A jumbo patch card, numbered to ten, sold for $30 on Aug. 29th, 2025.

Cody Ponce 2015 Bowman Chrome True Orange /25

Cardladder

Cody Ponce was drafted by the Brewers in the second round in 2015. He would make it to the MLB in 2021 for the Pirates but would not find success. He went to the Japan Pacific League in 2022. In 2025 he went to the KBO where he had a fantastic season going 17-1 with 252 strikeouts and a 1.89 ERA. He is the top pitching free agent coming from the KBO this year. Since he was drafted in the MLB he does have 1st Bowman cards that have started to sell again. His true orange autograph sold for $81 on Aug. 17th, 2025.

Cody Ponce 2016 Topps Pro Debut Black Parallel Autograph 1/1

Cardladder

Cody's 2016 Topps Pro Debut 1/1 autograph sold for $65 on Aug. 10th, 2025.

