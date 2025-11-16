Golden Mirror Image Variation cards: a top chase in 25-26 Topps Basketball

Golden Mirror Image Variations have been a part of the Topps flagship baseball product the last couple of years. These cards are known for there unique photos. As basketball collectors continue to rip 2025-26 Topps Basketball they should be on the look out for Golden Mirror Image Variations. Here are six of the most interesting images from the new Topps basketball release:

1. Bernard King

One of the most underrated scorers of the 80's Bernard King was the leader of the Knicks and if it wasn't for multiple knee injuries he might have challenged Jordan for the NBA scoring crown throughout the 80's. The picture of King dressed up in crown and robe next to the Brooklyn Bridge is classic! The high top Converse add a extra for the sneaker heads.

2025-26 Topps Golden Mirror Image Variation Bernard Kind | Card Ladder

2. Spud Webb

Spud Webb was an explosive 5'7 point guard for the Atlanta Hawks in the mid-late 80's. Spud was known for his quickness and his ridiculous vertical! He showed off his dunking skills to an amazed crowd at the 1986 All Star Game in Dallas. This card commemorates his victory in the dunk contest as his photographed sitting on the rim post contest. Lowering the rim and photographing the winner was common place in the late 1980's... Should they bring this tradition back?

2025-26 Topps Golden Mirror Image Variation Spud Webb | Card Ladder

3. Peyton Watson

The first active player on this list Peyton "P-Swat" Watson. This image variation shows Watson holding up the Nuggets Defensive Player of the Game Chain. The DPOY bling and the intense look on Watson's face make this card! Got to love defensive role players getting some love!

2025-26 Topps Golden Mirror Image Variation Peyton Watson | Card Ladder

4. Shaquille O'Neal

Classic Image! Shaq showing off his infectious smile at the 1992 NBA draft hold up his Orlando Magic #33 jersey (this was his college number, he would go on to wear #32 for the Magic). This card will absolutely be a hit with all 90's basketball fans.

Shaquille O'Neal 2025-26 Topps Golden Mirror Image Variation | Card Ladder

5. Kevin Garnett

Love this card! A baby faced KG wearing the all blue original Timberwolves warm up. This image from his rookie year shows the young charismatic Garnett that 90's NBA loved! Jumping from High School straight to the NBA Garnett saved a dying Timberwolves franchise. It would be great to see his #21 retired and hanging from the rafters at Target Center some day soon.

Kevin Garnett 2025-26 Topps Golden Mirror Image Variation | Card Ladder

6. Jaylen Brown

The 2nd active player on the list, this image of Jaylen has it all!!! Trophies? Check. Ring? Check. Sick Leather Jacket? Check! This is an image of a man who is ready to be Batman! Now, can he lead the Celtics this season with Tatum out? We will see...

Jaylen Brown 2025-26 Topps Golden Mirror Image Variation | Card Ladder

