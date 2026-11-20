Imagine telling anyone who caught Arsenal Fan TV at the peak of its notoriety, when ‘Troopz’ wondered if his own mother was “mad” for being #WengerIn and Ty attributed a 2–1 home defeat to Watford to the rain, that we’d get an Arsenal Premier League title victory before the release of GTA VI.

Lovers of Rockstar’s phenomenon have seemingly yearned for the next edition ever since GTA V dropped in 2013, and after 13 long years, the fresh iteration is upon us.

It’s fair to say Arsenal have embarked on quite an evolution in the intervening years. From the toxic latter stages of Arséne Wenger’s reign and the doldrums of COVID all the way through to their current supremacy over English soccer, supporters have taken a trip to Del Perro Pier and enjoyed the rides.

The Gunners lead the Premier League table as champions when GTA VI launched on Thursday—an improvement on their standing when the previous game released toward the start of the 2013–14 season. Then, Wenger’s men had just secured a third successive win to move up to second, and were preparing for their first Champions League outing of the campaign away at Marseille.

To celebrate the new release, let’s take you on a trip down memory lane and guide you through Arsenal’s starting lineup when GTA V was the video game that ensured controllers were covered in Cheetos dust.

Arsenal’s Starting Lineup When GTA V Was Released

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GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The chaotic shot-stopper is still plying his trade at the highest level with Barcelona, having enjoyed a successful career in Italy. The Pole remained Arsenal’s No. 1 throughout 2013–14, signing a long-term contract in November. However, his form nosedived the following season as his attitude started to come under scrutiny. He was usurped by David Ospina and loaned to Roma before the 2015–16 campaign.

RB: Bacary Sagna—A steady operator during his time in north London, Sagna was one of several Arsenal players who jumped ship in favor of a better opportunity for silverware at Manchester City. The Frenchman left the Gunners at the end of the season.

CB: Per Mertesacker—The gentle giant has played an underrated role in Arsenal’s rise under Mikel Arteta, helping shift the culture in north London by expertly managing the club’s revered academy. Mertesacker served as Arsenal’s captain in 2013–14 due to injuries to Arteta and Thomas Vermaelen.

CB: Laurent Koscielny—Koscielny may be one of the Premier League’s most underrated center backs of the 21st century, and the 51-cap French international would play a key role in Arsenal ending their nine-year wait for a major trophy at the end of 2013–14. Koscielny scored the equalizer in the Gunners’ come-from-behind 3–2 victory over Hull City in the FA Cup final.

LB: Kieran Gibbs—One of Arsenal’s most impressive performers on the night, Gibbs was influential at both ends of the pitch, creating both goals. The following March, Gibbs would erroneously receive a red card for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal line handball in a chastening 6–0 defeat to Chelsea, as Arsenal’s title charge faltered in an all-too-familiar fashion during the second half of the season.

CM: Mathieu Flamini—The dogged midfielder returned for his second spell with the Gunners after spending five years with AC Milan. Flamini played 36 times across all competitions during his comeback campaign, establishing a good relationship with the burgeoning Welshman by his side.

CM: Aaron Ramsey—2013–14 was Ramsey’s most productive season as a professional, and he proved to be Arsenal’s match-winner in Marseille. The Welshman doubled the visitors’ lead after picking up the ball between the lines and driving toward the Marseille box before beating Steve Mandanda with a low drive. Ramsey scored 16 times in all competitions, but missed Arsenal’s round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich due to a hamstring injury.

RW: Theo Walcott—A Jeremy Morel error allowed Walcott to pounce and crash home the game’s opening goal. The speedy winger had enjoyed a coming-of-age season in 2012–13, scoring 21 times in all competitions, but he was cruelly unable to build on his stellar campaign due to an ACL tear sustained in early 2014, sidelining him for that summer’s World Cup.

AM: Jack Wilshere—Injuries had already started to take their toll on the precocious English midfielder, whose iconic Champions League performance against Pep Guardiola’s dominant Barcelona outfit in February 2011 earned him immense notoriety. He dovetailed with Mesut Özil with limited success in Marseille, although it was his surging run down the left that led to Arsenal’s opening goal.

LW: Mesut Özil—A blockbuster signing late in the summer transfer window, Özil made his Champions League debut for Arsenal in Marseille, but was described by the BBC as having a “flitting influence” in the Gunners’ victory.

ST: Olivier Giroud—The striker returned to his homeland after arriving from Montpellier in the summer. Giroud’s Arsenal career started with a goal in the North London Derby, but he departed with a rather conflicting legacy, given his knack for failing to produce when it mattered most. Giroud at least received a warm reception when he returned to Emirates Stadium with Lille earlier this season.