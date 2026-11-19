The Miami Heat provided the perfect appetizer to the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Hours ahead of the game’s official launch, the Heat held “A Night in Vice City” at Kaseya Center—a one-night celebration complete with a custom court, uniforms, coveted merchandise and activations throughout the arena.

With the Bucks in town, the Wednesday night contest marked the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo played his former franchise after the offseason blockbuster trade that sent him to Miami. A big plotline—not as big as if the game were in Milwaukee, however—but the theme night around Vice City, the fictional representation of Miami in GTA VI, stole the show.

Fans lined up in pouring rain around the stadium for a chance to get their hands on one of the exclusive Vice City jerseys. Once the doors opened, the line went around the concourse. Within 90 minutes, all the exclusive gear was sold out and stores closed according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe .

The uniforms were in collaboration with Rockstar Games, Nike and rapper Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack. A jersey with “Vice City” across the front was available for fans to purchase, while the Heat’s on-court version included their classic wordmark with a neon pink outline and a map within the lettering as an homage to the game.

The unique court had the “Vice City” logo at the center of the floor with pink paint inside the arc and a GTA VI logo adorned inside opposing three-point lines. Fictional fast-food joints within the game took over concession stands , custom GTA VI cars were placed outside of the arena with Vice City branding plastered all over.

Heat players were gifted a custom suitcase with a special console, controllers and a copy of the game inside. Thirteen years after Grand Theft Auto V was released, the hype is real. So much so that it’s gotten into longtime Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“This is a really unique night, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said to reporters pregame . “It’s going to be a global game tonight because of the setup with GTA. ... To have that opportunity in a regular season game, I think is exciting.

“I’ve never played the game before but obviously I’m fully aware of it and if they want to send me a console, I’ll play. I’m curious now, I want to play.”

Maybe Bam Adebayo will share his .

A takeover this extravagant clearly took extraordinary planning and a big budget. All the work paid off, though. Ticket prices soared for a Wednesday game in November between two teams competing at wildly different levels. Fans braved rainy weather to wait in incredibly long lines just to get in the arena and wait in another line to enter the team store . And a swarm was still waiting once the gear was gone.

Although the collaboration between the Heat and GTA VI just made sense, other teams should pay attention and replicate with their own city-specific makeovers.

Other NBA squads could host elaborate one-night takeovers, too

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first game against his former team came on Vice City night | Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Vice City night was a perfect storm. GTA VI is the most anticipated video game release ever and the Heat were the perfect vehicle to capitalize off the hype. This exact instance won’t repeat for a long time unless GTA returns to Los Santos, a fictionalized setting based off Los Angeles, in future titles. Should that happen, maybe the Clippers get in on the fun.

Seeing how long gamers waited for GTA VI, though, don’t hold your breath. An extreme, one-time takeover doesn’t have to be only for this specific instance. The Knicks could do a Law & Order night and go the whole nine yards. (That could’ve been done when Jalen Brunson appeared on the show earlier this month.) The WNBA’s Indiana Fever notably had Stranger Things -themed alternate jerseys when the Netflix show exploded in popularity. An intersection between sports and pops culture clearly hits home, but teams don’t have to stop there.

Later this season, the Nets are hosting a themed night dedicated to the Swamp Dragons , honoring the name the team nearly adopted in the mid-1990s. Brooklyn won’t be wearing Swamp Dragons jerseys or have a custom court as far as we know. It would be difficult to totally shift branding to a different team name for one night due to the league’s uniform mandates, but Swamp Dragons colors with Nets wording would work. As we saw with the Heat, they could go all in with a custom court, too. So why not go all out? It would only drive more ticket sales and demand for any exclusive merch. Especially while Brooklyn is in the midst of another dreadful season.

Outside of niche NBA lore, there are endless ways that teams could mix things up for a night to build hype around a weekday game with minimal stakes. Anything with Scott’s Cactus Jack name does well. Carlos Alcaraz donned a Cactus Jack Nike kit during the U.S. Open that sold out online and in pop-up shops. Scott, a Houston native, could link up with the Rockets for custom uniforms similar to what we’ve seen in the past with Drake and the Raptors.

Beyond that, teams could even consider changing colors to honor other sports teams in the city for a single game. In the MLB, the White Sox tipped their NBA counterpart with a Bulls-inspired City Connect uniform. Maybe the Bucks have a Packers night, for example.

Whether it’s a famous movie, TV show, music artist or another city icon, the possibilities are endless. Although the Heat’s Vice City night seemed like a one-off event, it should start a wider trend. Come on, NBA. Let’s have some fun.

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