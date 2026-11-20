José Mourinho’s Manchester United tenure was struggling to get off the ground. The self-proclaimed “special one” had a semblance of juice left in his alluring tank when he arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, tasked with returning the Red Devils to the promised land.

Three successive victories depicted a fast start, but his first roadblock arrived as he encountered old foe Pep Guardiola for the first time in over three years in the Manchester Derby. Guardiola’s City claimed a 2–1 victory, and Watford capitalized on Man Utd’s stumble the following week, beating the Red Devils 3–1.

During this early-season blip, Mourinho gunned for his own. The Portuguese backed Gianluca Prestianni to the hilt during the Argentine’s scandal involving Vinícius Júnior earlier this year, when the Brazilian accused Prestianni of racial abuse, but he was out for blood a decade ago.

Luke Shaw, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard all felt the wrath of their new manager at the start of his reign, so much so that Vice’s Will Magee wrote that Mourinho had gone “full Grand Theft Auto”, comparing him to a “maniacal bus driver with a death wish and a five-star police wanted level.”

It’s a hyperbolic description the Real Madrid boss certainly wouldn’t have taken too kindly to, not merely due to its unflattering nature, but because Mourinho is no video game admirer. In 2021, when in charge of Roma, he lamented his players’ habit of staying up all night playing Fortnite, or “that s---”, as he put it.

So, the 63-year-old is unlikely to be among those skiving off work after GTA VI’s long-awaited release, and Mourinho would’ve been in a particularly bad mood when the game’s previous iteration dropped a little over 13 years ago.

Here’s what Mourinho’s Chelsea team looked like upon GTA V’s release, as the Blues met Basel in their opening Champions League fixture of the 2013–14 season.

Chelsea’s Lineup When GTA V Was Released

FotMob

GK: Petr Čech—Chelsea’s stalwart between the posts was veering toward the end of his tenure with the Blues, and there was nothing he could do to deny Mohamed Salah from drawing the unfancied Basel level in the second half.

RB: Branislav Ivanović—Ivanović represented Chelsea almost 400 times, spending nine years in west London. The brutish Serb endured heartbreak and euphoria with the Blues, claiming three Premier League titles and one Champions League. Mourinho would later describe the defender as a “competitive animal” and one of the Blues’ greatest ever signings.

CB: Gary Cahill—An unheralded Chelsea figure throughout the 2010s, Cahill played alongside, and would eventually succeed, John Terry at Stamford Bridge.

CB: David Luiz—The Brazilian played a surprisingly key role in Chelsea beating Basel in the previous season’s Europa League semifinals. The maverick center back scored in both legs as the Blues secured a 5–2 aggregate victory before going on to defeat Benfica in the final.

LB: Ashley Cole—An aging Cole locked horns with Salah, and it’s fair to say the Egyptian got the better of the left back again. Salah had plenty of joy against Cole in their meetings the previous season, and his performances may well have convinced the defender that his time at the highest level was drawing to a close. He left Chelsea at the end of the season.

CM: Marco van Ginkel—The young Dutch midfielder joined from Vitesse in the summer, and made his Champions League debut here. Laden with promise, Van Ginkel could’ve been special in west London. However, he’d soon suffer a devastating knee injury that would alter his career trajectory.

CM: Frank Lampard—Lampard was one of two Chelsea players who were on the roster for their previous Champions League group stage defeat at Stamford Bridge (2–0 to Beşiktaş in October 2003). The stalwart midfielder captained the Blues against Basel in Terry’s absence, and teed up the opening goal before things went awry in the second half.

RW: Willian—He was so close to joining Tottenham Hotspur in the summer until Chelsea swooped in at the last minute. Willian’s Chelsea career would age like a fine wine, with the early stages of his time at Stamford Bridge plagued by inconsistency. This was his debut for the club.

AM: Oscar—Oscar was Chelsea’s goalscorer in the 2–1 defeat, having scored five times in the Champions League the previous season. The Brazilian was still in the infancy of his career and seemingly destined for stardom at this point, but his influence waned toward the end of Mourinho’s second tenure, and he agreed to move to China in late 2017. The decision likely cost him a long and successful career at the highest level, but Oscar, who officially retired earlier this year, quickly made peace with the decision he made.

LW: Eden Hazard—Hazard built on an impressive debut season in his sophomore year, helping Chelsea escape their early-season rut. The Blues had made the worst start to a Premier League season in a decade, but would recover to finish third, scuppering Liverpool’s title tilt in the process. Hazard finished 2013–14 with 14 league goals, a tally he’d match the following season and improve on in 2016–17 and 2018–19.

ST: Samuel Eto’o—Well into the twilight of his career, Eto’o, one of the finest strikers of his generation, was certainly serviceable for the Blues. The Cameroonian great spent just a season at Stamford Bridge, scoring 12 times in 35 appearances, including three in the Champions League as Chelsea reached the semifinals.