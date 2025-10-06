Highlights of 1999 SP Signature Autograph Set

Let's take a trip back in time to the late 90's; a simpler time in the hobby where today's common inserts were just being born. Autograph cards had become hot, but it wasn't until sets like Upper Deck's 1999 Sp Signature Edition that an autograph in every pack became a reality. It was one of the first products to really have the "premium" feel as well as price attached. Expectations were high, as many baseball legends as well as top prospects had lent their signatures to the product.

UPPER DECK 1999 SP SIGNATURE GREG MADDUX AUTOGRAPH

1999 Greg Maddux SP Signature Autograph | CardLadder

What stands out about the '99 SP Signature set to this day are the cards themselves - Upper Deck gave the autograph room to be admired on its own - gone was any clutter or a dark background where the signature might not show up that well. In addition, the photos of the players were well chosen - often a great looking autograph is marred by being matched with an unflattering picture of the player. This card of Greg Maddux is a perfect example - a great, crisp action shot, the logo of the team placed in the bottom right corner and a great looking auto easily visible on a white background.

UPPER DECK 1999 SP SIGNATURE REGGIE JACKSON AUTOGRAPH

1999 Reggie Jackson SP Signature Autograph | CardLadder

See a pattern here? The product was loaded with baseball's best and really was reflective of Upper Deck at the top of their game. To add to the excitement and get collectors even more interested, a "gold" version of each autograph was randomly inserted into packs and numbered to only 50 - a true rarity in a time where a card serially numbered to 2,000 was considered limited.

UPPER DECK 1999 SP SIGNATURE EDGAR MARTINEZ AUTOGRAPH

1999 Edgar Martinez SP Signature Autograph | CardLadder

One thing to always look out for regarding autograph cards, and the SP SIgnature set is no exception - some autographs can show signs of fading. This Edgar Martinez auto shows a bit of fade, but is still a nice card. It is, however, something to be aware of when searching for singles from this set. Several factors can cause fading - too much exposure to light, the material with which the card os produced or the type of pen used.

UPPER DECK 1999 SP SIGNATURE LEGENDARY CUTS CY YOUNG

1999 Cy Young SP Signature Legendary Cuts | CardLadder

In what was most likely the first cut autograph set to be included in a premium product, the "Legendary Cuts" was a small, 8 card insert set within SP Signature. Some of the biggest legends of the game were included - Babe Ruth, Cy Young and Roy Campanella to name a few. These cards are incredibly tough to find and are most likely hidden away in personal collections.

