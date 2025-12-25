Ken Griffey Jr. and Christmas, The Cards Every Collector Needs

There is nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning, watching your family's excitement going through all of the present under the tree. And watching Ken Griffey Jr. play the game of baseball was like Christmas morning every day.

For 22 glorious years, we got to watch "The Kid" play a game with the same joy, the same passion, the same love, that a 10 year old in Little League plays the game for. With his cool swagger, the backwards hat, Griffey would dominate year in, and year out. With the sweetest swing that is still emulated today, Griffey would go on and hit 630 home runs for 3 teams. He would finish in the Top 5 in MVP voting's 5 times, bringing home the award in 1998.

Griffey was as good with his glove as he was with the bat. Patrolling center field, Griffey would bring home an unprecedent 10 Gold Gloves. During his time in Seattle, there was no better center fielder in the game of baseball.

Today, we are bringing both Christmas and Griffey together. We are going to explore Ken Griffey Jr. Christmas cards, and their value in the hobby.

1999 Upper Deck Happy Holidays

Ken Griffey Jr Santa Hat | Cardladder - eBay - ylafstore

In 1999 Upper Deck released an insert set called Happy Holidays. This happy go-jolly set includes Griffey sporting a Santa hat, a bat on shoulder, and wearing his All-Star Jersey from the 1999 game at Fenway Park. The relic included in this card, is a "holiday worn Santa Hat", per the back of the card. If found, this card typically goes for around $25-$30.

2025 Topps Die Cut Ornament

2025 Topps Ken Griffey Jr. Ornament | Cardladder - eBay - antshobbies

Fresh out of this years 2025 Topps Holiday Mega Boxes, are the die cut ornament inserts. This griffey may only be a $3-$5 insert, but it is popping with everything Griffey collectors love. The smirk, the backwards hat, and Griffey in his Mariners uniform, this is a perfect mix of Christmas, and the Griffey we miss.

2001 Pacific Ornament

2001 Pacific Ornament Griffey Die Cut | https://ebay.us/m/9NAvFG

Pacific always had some great inserts, and the 2001 Ornament insert was right on par. This Griffey card is a wonderful piece that combines the red team colors with the red bow, to the holo foil in the background. This great die cut typically only goes for around $10 raw.

2000 Pacific Ornaments

2000 Pacific Ornament Griffey | Cardladder/eBay - sportzfreek44

Personally this is my favorite holiday Griffey card. The 2000 Pacific Ornament showcases Griffey with the Seattle Mariners, still in his younger dominating years. Pacific did a wonderful job with the stocking die cut, and even has a string attached for those who truly wanted to hang this Griffey on the tree. A great insert to be had for around $10.

While Christmas only comes once a year, you can still be festive and grab these cards anytime.

