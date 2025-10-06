These Quarterbacks are in danger of a card market collapse

If the number one ability is availability, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson are not living up to expectations. There is no choosing to get hurt. Heck, some players with multiple injuries have great careers. However, if you are have high priced football cards, too many injuries can hurt your market.

RELATED: Cal Ripken Rookie Cards Soar in Price

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is assisted to the locker room with an injury in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Injuries

Don't confuse the two, Burrow and Jackson, are not in similar situations. Burrow has now suffered multiple serious injuries, while Jackson is dealing with a hamstring that has him projected as "week to week". However, what if Jackson's hamstring is more serious? Fans have worried about his aggressive style of play since the NFL draft. The cries of dangerous playing style and choosing to tempt fate will gain traction. His future as an elite runner could be in doubt, his future as a perennial MVP candidate would be in doubt.

The card market, as with most financial markets, does not like uncertainty. Burrow now brings that concern every season. In 2020 he tore his ACL, PCL, MCL and more. In 2022 and 2023 he suffered two different sprains. Later in 2023, Burrow suffered a torn wrist ligament in his throwing hand. And the coup de grace, a turf toe injury this season. On a separate note, turf toe is much worse than the name would imply, as he is out at least three months.

Lamar Jackson Donruss Rated Rookie | Card Ladder

Impact on Card Market

In both cases injury has created uncertainty. Both players are currently unavailable. The card market will not support prime pricing as if nothing has happened. The more likely scenario is that of concern. Concern means lower sale prices and liquidity.

There are lessons to be learned for those who have profit as motivation. First of all, buy and sell appropriately based upon measured medical risk. Secondly, ignore rule one, you can't predict injury. However, if a player like Burrow has a buyer concerned, pass on the card. Purchasing is a choice. Many buyers choose aiming for certainty over uncertainty. Because, the number one ability is availability.

2020 Joe Burrow Contenders Rookie Swatch Variation | Card Ladder

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: