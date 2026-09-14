The Major League Baseball season has entered its final stretch. Several teams have either claimed playoff spots or have put themselves in position to do so. Along with focusing on the playoffs, fans and collectors are also turning their attention to postseason awards, specifically the MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards. At the MLB trade deadline, my colleague D. Allen Thompson discussed the hobby markets of the ROY favorites at that time.

In this article, I’ll be taking an updated look at where some of those players hobby markets currently stand.

INF Sal Stewart, Reds

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart fields the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sal Stewart came into the season as a heralded rookie after having established himself at the end of last season and into the postseason for the Reds. While he was not considered the preseason favorite for National League Rookie of the Year, he was certainly considered a strong candidate to do so based on his late-season performance.

Now with the season almost over, it’s safe to say that Stewart blew past most fans and collectors expectations. Stewart got off to a hot start to the season, including an All-Star game invitation and continued to play well after that. To date, Stewart has hit .270 with 31 home runs, 107 RBIs, and .816 OPS, making him the frontrunner for the ROY award against a strong field of contenders.

Sal Stewart 2022 Bowman Chrome Draft autograph | cardladder.com

While Stewart’s cards have always sold well, his market certainly enjoyed a nice bump with his stellar ROY-caliber season. Per Card Ladder sales data, Stewart’s 2022 Bowman Chrome Draft autograph has continued to rise in sales since the middle of June, with steady month-to-month increases. Also another indicator of his strong hobby market is that he was one of the top chases in Topps Chrome 2026.

SP Nolan McLean, Mets

Aug 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean (26) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a lot has gone right for the Mets this season. Despite a massive payroll with stars across multiple positions, the Mets have bottomed out to last place in the NL East. While many of their stars grossly underperformed, rookie starter Nolan Mclean has been a true bright spot for the team. Like Stewart, McLean made his debut last season and so far has lived up to his preseason hype. Currently, McLean has a solid 11-9 win/loss record, with a 3.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts across 166-plus innings.

From a hobby perspective, McLean’s card values have also continued to increase throughout the season. For example, McLean’s 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft autograph has been selling for $140, up from $80-$90 at the start of the season, per Card Ladder sales data. A word of caution, as always, even though McLean plays for a big-market team with a strong following, as a pitcher he is still subject to the normal collecting risks associated with the position (injuries, etc).

Buy or Sell?

National League Rookie of the Year Award named in honor of MLB legend Jackie Robinson | https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-rookie-status-for-2020-amended

As always, the big question remaining for collectors is whether to buy or sell either of these players' cards. Unless you’re a Mets fan, I would recommend selling McLean's cards now due to the volatility inherent in pitcher’s hobby markets.

Alternatively, in Stewart's case I would hold onto his cards going forward. His hobby market benefits from playing for a team with a strong fan base in Cincinnati, despite it being a smaller-market team. Lastly, even if he does win ROY, he might still have another level to attain based on his age and skill set.