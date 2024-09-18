Who Will Be Card #1 in 2025 Topps Baseball?
Topps is again asking collectors to vote on which player should be card #1 in next season’s flagship baseball set.
Some of the players you can vote for include Shohei Ohtani, Gunnar Henderson, Yordan Alvarez and Aaron Judge. Also on the ballot are injured stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr., who was voted card #1 in both 2019 and 2024.
This is the 10th year that Topps has allowed fans to vote on the player who will be the first card in the flagship product.
On the all-time list -- in the years even before collectors could vote -- are two players who are tied for first place. Hank Aaron and Alex Rodriguez were both card #1 five times.
Mike Trout has been the first card in Topps Series 1 an astounding three times (2014, 2016 and 2020).
Ohtani, meanwhile, won the vote just once (in 2022) and is among the favorites to do so again given the numbers he's put up this season.
The online vote runs through Sept. 20. Topps said you can vote up to 10 times per day.