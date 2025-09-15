NFL Insider Shares Everything We Know About Joe Burrow Injury
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was forced to exit his team's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a toe injury and the reports on Monday morning are not optimistic. The perennial MVP candidate will miss a "minimum of three months" per ESPN's Adam Schefter as surgery will be required. This is obviously a devastating blow to the Bengals' chances as they'll have to hope backup Jake Browning can carry the load.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport joined Good Morning Football to offer a comprehensive look at the situation Burrow now faces.
Rapoport stated that Burrow is feared to have suffered a grade-3 turf toe injury, which means torn ligaments in the bottom of his foot. It's the worst possible outcome for this type of situation and he's been consulting experts in the field for his next move. Surgery remains the most likely option, which would come with three months away from the football field.
The timeline for such a return would mean mid-December at the earliest in hopes of taking over a playoff-bound team.
Kyle Brandt asked if a different option of Burrow playing through pain was on the table but Rapoport suggested that everyone to this point has recommended surgery.