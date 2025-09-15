SI

NFL Insider Shares Everything We Know About Joe Burrow Injury

Burrow's injury is bad news for the Bengals.

Kyle Koster

Burrow will likely miss at least three months.
Burrow will likely miss at least three months. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was forced to exit his team's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a toe injury and the reports on Monday morning are not optimistic. The perennial MVP candidate will miss a "minimum of three months" per ESPN's Adam Schefter as surgery will be required. This is obviously a devastating blow to the Bengals' chances as they'll have to hope backup Jake Browning can carry the load.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport joined Good Morning Football to offer a comprehensive look at the situation Burrow now faces.

Rapoport stated that Burrow is feared to have suffered a grade-3 turf toe injury, which means torn ligaments in the bottom of his foot. It's the worst possible outcome for this type of situation and he's been consulting experts in the field for his next move. Surgery remains the most likely option, which would come with three months away from the football field.

The timeline for such a return would mean mid-December at the earliest in hopes of taking over a playoff-bound team.

Kyle Brandt asked if a different option of Burrow playing through pain was on the table but Rapoport suggested that everyone to this point has recommended surgery.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NFL