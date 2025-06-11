Pope Leo XIV Dons White Sox Hat During Public General Audience in Vatican
In May, much was made of Pope Leo XIV's connection to the Chicago White Sox—including his attendance during the team's 5–3 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2005 World Series.
Now, a month into his papacy, White Sox fans have received their hardest proof yet of the Supreme Pontiff's baseball affections.
On Wednesday, Leo met with several newlywed couples during a Vatican general audience. In the course of the audience, the Chicago native was photographed wearing a '47-branded cap of his beloved team.
The White Sox posted the photo to their social channels, and it was immediately picked up by sports and general media outlets across the United States.
Chicago is gearing up for a celebration to be held in Leo's honor at Rate Field on Saturday, which will include a video message from the man himself.
The White Sox, meanwhile, remain last in the American League Central Division at 23-44—20.5 games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers.