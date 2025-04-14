Hot Start Impacting Kyle Tucker, Aaron Judge and Corbin Carroll Rookie Cards
The Major League Baseball season is just over two weeks old for most teams, and in that short period of time we've already seen a ton of movement when it comes to the hottest hitters on the planet and market on their rookie cards.
So far this season, three names come to mind when you talk about the hottest hitters on the planet. Those hitters are Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and Aaron Judge. Sure, there are a few others like Seiya Suzuki, Pete Alonso, Jackson Chourio, etc. However, it's Tucker, Carroll and Judge that have risen to the top.
But, what has been the impact on their card market so far? Specifically, how have Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll and Aaron Judge rookie cards fluctuated in price since they've started tearing the cover off the ball? Let's take a look.
1. Kyle Tucker
Right now, Kyle Tucker is the hottest baseball player on the planet and, quite honestly, it couldn't have come at a better time for the former Astro.
Since coming over the the Cubs from the Astros via trade in December, Tucker, who is looking for a new contract this offseason, is slashing .324/.442/.648 with five home runs, 19 runs and three stolen bases.
How exactly has that impacted his rookie card market? Well, as you may expect, prices have skyrocketed.
This offseason, Kyle Tucker's Topps 2019 base rookie, graded as a PSA 10, sold for as low as $9.50 in October with no sale over $16.66 through November. However, now those cards have increased in price by more than 200%. On April 12, 2025, that card sold for $39.99, according to the lated eBay data.
2. Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge being red hot is hardly news when it comes to the 2025 season. Actually, it seems like he's been the talk of the league so far. Judge is tied for the major league lead in homers with six while slashing an insane .357/.478/.750.
To this point, the Yankees' slugger has looked unbeatable at the plate and as a result we've seen Aaron Judge rookie cards fly through the roof in price just two weeks into the season.
Judge's 2017 Topps rookie card has become iconic over the years as the outfielder has racked up two AL MVPs and six All-Star Game appearances. Still, just a few months ago you could get that Topps card, graded at a PSA 10, for around $110, according to eBay sales.
That same card's most recent sale came in at $152.50 via eBay auction on Sunday night and someone bought the exact same card for $175 earlier in the day.
3. Corbin Carroll
It's been quite the ride on the Corbin Carroll train for Diamondback fans and collectors alike to this point.
In 2023, Corbin Carroll set the baseball world on fire, winning NL Rookie of the Year and leading his team to a World Series berth while showing signs of becoming the true next five-tool player in The Bigs.
Then, in 2024, it all came to a grinding halt. Carroll hit a career worst .231 while his OBP fell 40 points and his slugging went from .506 in 2023 to .428. However, in 2025 he's bounced back to his ROTY status and beyond. Carroll is hitting .333 with five home runs to this point.
As a result, Corbin Carroll rookie cards have started to come up in price. By the end of last season, Carroll's 2023 Topps rookie cards, graded as a PSA 10, were commonly going for $12-$15. Now, we're seeing those cards sell on eBay for $19-$21. While that is a good jump in price, the entry point in the Corbin Carroll market is the least out of the three cards on this list and the one I would target if I was looking to make a solid investment based off early performance.