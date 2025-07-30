How many cards are in 2025 Topps Chrome?

2025 Topps Series One - a look back through 2017, approx. number of cards per player - Base:



2017 - 266,599

2018 - 335,110

2019 - 476,379

2020 - 358,322

2021 - 690,946

2022 - 962,749

2023 - 1,274,627

2024 - 869,146

2025 - 1,184,599#thehobby