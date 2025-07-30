Collectibles On SI

How many cards are in 2025 Topps Chrome?

Topps has come out with their first Topps Chrome release of the year and here are a breakdown of the numbers

Jul 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics designated hitter Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates after hitting his fourth home run of the game
Jul 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics designated hitter Nick Kurtz (16) celebrates after hitting his fourth home run of the game / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

These numbers are all estimates based on the odds Topps provides on their packs.

One question collectors always have is: How many cards are there of any given player or in a specific set? Topps has a good history of publishing pack odds for its products, which has led to more accurate estimates of how many cards exist. These numbers come from two different sources — @SlabSquatchSC and @ToppsBb.

For February’s Series 1 release, here are the estimated print runs for each player's base card, along with a look back at how those numbers have changed over the past few years.

The flagship product is one of Topps’s most iconic releases for baseball. Every year, it’s one of the first sets to include a number of new rookies. Most of the time, the rookies featured are players who were extended in the offseason or who made their debut after the call-up deadline the year prior.

Series 2 is the second flagship product of the year, typically released before Topps Chrome. It includes rookies who made the Opening Day roster and some who debuted early enough in the season to be included. This year, as in years past, some of the rookies on the checklist were included as short prints. These players usually get added to the full flagship release later in the year in Topps Update.

There have also been a few changes to Topps Chrome over the past few years — most notably, the checklist has expanded. Originally featuring 200 players, it was increased to 220, and then to 300 players in last year’s product.

Another important note: Topps Chrome is usually a combination of rookies from Series 1 and Series 2. While there are occasionally short prints, Chrome generally includes each player's first Chrome rookie card.

One way to predict which players will be included in this year’s products versus next year’s is by looking at the logo on the card when a player debuts. If the card has the standard rookie card logo like Cam Smith or Kristian Campbell, that player is likely to be included in Series 2 or Topps Update later this year.

Kristian Campbell - 2025 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 20 & Cam Smith - 2025 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 9
Kristian Campbell - 2025 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 20 & Cam Smith - 2025 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 9 / Topps.com

If the card features the “Call-Up” logo (like Jac Caglianone or Jacob Misiorowski), that player is expected to be included in next year’s Series 1.

Jacob Misiorowski - 2025 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 291 & Jac Caglianone - 2025 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 262
Jacob Misiorowski - 2025 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 291 & Jac Caglianone - 2025 MLB Topps NOW® - Card 262 / Topps.com

Topps Chrome Update later on in the year are going to have the debut patches for all the rookies who are in Series 1 and Series 2. The first release of Topps crome has tons of great patches but you wont find any debut patches.

