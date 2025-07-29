"Shoeless" Joe Jackson and Shohei Ohtani Headline Lelands 2025 Summer Classic Auction
Now that we're finding ourselves in the midst of the 2025 Leland’s Summer Classic Auction that's filled with some of the most iconic collectibles to ever be auction off, there’s a tremendous spotlight on two extremely meaningful and historic baseball artifacts. The first of these artifacts is Shohei Ohtani’s 300th career home run ball and an extremely rare 1914 Shoeless Joe Jackson signed baseball. The auction, which is now open through August 16th, features over 1,900 premium lots from such collectibles market segments as sports, music, and pop culture.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani Home Run Ball Sent to Auction
When it comes to Shohei Ohtani’s 300th Career Home Run Ball, it’s a cross-cultural homage to the game of professional baseball. Having been hit on June 24th against the Colorado Rockies, this Home Run eloquently bridges one of the greatest international batters to ever step to the plate. Not only is Ohtani a two-way talent, but his 252 MLB Home Runs combined with his 48 from the Japanese NPB, solidify his presence among the elite players of today’s modern game.
RELATED: Mickey Mantle's Game Used Jersey Is Up for Auction
Speaking of great players, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and the1914 Cleveland Naps team-signed baseball that features Jackson’s ever elusive autograph, there are two things that make this piece something that most experts would call a collectible of mythic proportions.
First and foremost, “Shoeless” Joe Jackson was most known for being banned (and recently reinstated) for his part in the 1919 Black Sox scandal but second, and something that many collectors may or may not know, was the fact that Joe Jackson battled with illiteracy his entire life.
His involvement in the scandal, his recent reinstatement and the fact that this ball possesses one of the earliest known signatures of Jackson, are characteristics that will play a role in adding tremendous value to this piece from a historical perspective.
RELATED: The T206 Wagner Sells for Record Auction Price
Among the remaining sports collectibles that are up for auction, there are a number of pieces that possess historical significance that include but not limited to: a 1997 SPx Michael Jordan Die-Cut Auto graded PSA 8 with a flawless 10 autograph, horse racing legend Angel Cordero Jr.’s 1985 Kentucky Derby trophy as well as his “Magic Saddle”, the first-ever World Series press pin from the 1911 Philadelphia Athletics, Jackie Jensen’s 1958 American League MVP award, a 2023 Topps Chrome LeBron James autograph card numbered #5/5 and an inscribed 1956 Sports Illustrated magazine signed by Mickey Mantle.
In addition to the incredible sports collection that the 2025 Summer Classic Auction consists of, there are a number of notable pop culture and sports entertainment pieces that are up for bid. These include but are not limited to a Black Sabbath signed display with Ozzy Osbourne (PSA certified), a 1985 Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff Wrestlemania 1 at MSG fight poster, a 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair metal sign made by Ken Van Logan, and lastly a Bill Gates Microsoft business card from November 6th, 1980.
Featuring one of the most extraordinary catalogs of historic sports memorabilia, iconic game-used items, high-end trading cards, and pop culture artifacts, the 2025 Summer Classic has something for everyone no matter what your taste in collectibles or your budget. With that said, we’ll all want to keep an on where the featured balls of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and Shohei Ohtani as they may in fact set new records for such collectibles.
TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:
- Media Visionaries Launch Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network, Uniting the Industry's Top Media Platforms