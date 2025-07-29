eBay Live pulls out all the stops at The National
The 2025 National Sports Card Convention kicks off in Chicago tomorrow and will run through Sunday August 3. This year's event features an additional 50,000 square foot main floor plan, hundreds of dealers, tons of tables, autograph guests, VIP events, and more. On top of all that, Case Break Pavillion will feature over 200 breakers. For those collectors who cannot get to the Windy City this year, eBay Live will be streaming many breaks, giving those in the hobby not in attendance, a chance to get a feel for the event, and a chance to get in on the action.
There will be a full slate of activities, events, and breaks throughout The National, including a full schedule at the eBay Live Stage, that will feature breaks, athlete appearances, givewaays, and more. Among the athletes scheduled to attend are Rob Gronkowski, Dwight Howard, and Patrick Ewing.
The live content from The National kicks off on July 30. Among the highlights is a live auction from COMC at 8:00 PM. COMC will be running a daily live auction on eBay live from The National from Jul. 30 - Aug. 2
Fishingwax also gets in on the act on opening night, kicking things off at 5:30 PM with a live break of the recently-released 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball. For those in attendance, this break will be taking place at eBay's mini-booth at The National. Fishingwax streams will continue to run through the evening, and include more 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball, as well as 2025 Panini Luminence Football.
Paradise Card Breaks will also be running daily events from Jul. 31 - Aug. 2. including breaks streamed on eBay Live from the PSA booth, National mini-booth, and on August 2 at 12:45 PM, will be breaking on eBay Live direct from the main stage at The National.
Other breakers, including Bargain Hunters, Gametime Cardz, Mama Breaks, and many more will be coming to collectors live from The National on eBay Live. For a full breakdown of the exciting days ahead on eBay Live during the 2025 National, check out the schedule here.
