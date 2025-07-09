Rare Michael Jordan Autograph That’s Never Been Seen Before Unveiled by Collector
Even though he has been out of the league for decades, Michael Jordan remains one of the few names that incurs a huge demand in the basketball card hobby. That trend is projected to remain the same, with the unveiling of a collector’s rare card signed by the Chicago Bulls legend.
As seen in a post shared by Find Your Trove on Instagram, a collector named Eric Flohr revealed that he had the opportunity to meet MJ back during his rookie year in 1984. Thanks to former Denver Nuggets assistant coach Bill Fickle, the young collector had a chance to meet the Bulls star and obtained his autograph on a piece of paper.
At that point, Jordan was way too early in his legendary NBA career with only four games under his belt. On the piece of paper itself, the six-time champion signed his name and wrote Chicago Bulls. Since then, Flohr has kept the autograph with him for the last 40 years.
That’s going to change, though, since the collector has decided to go public with the Jordan auto with the revelation that he’ll send it to PSA for grading. Flohr also plans to have a 1985 Nike Promo and 1985 Star Court Kings Michael Jordan basketball card graded at the same time.
While there has been a lot of signed Michael Jordan items over the years, there’s really not a lot for collectors looking for an auto with his team on it. Although it’s only on a piece of paper, this autograph is expected to be another unique addition to an epic and diverse collection of memorabilia dedicated to the Chicago Bulls legend.
The State of Michael Jordan Basketball Cards in the Market
A lot of players may make their mark on professional basketball, but only a chosen few can rise to the level where MJ is right now. The same sentiment is also reflected in the hobby as rarer Michael Jordan cards go for a lot in the market these days.
Just last month, a signed 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card with a grade of 9 by PSA and a 10 for the autograph sold for $2.5 million. The card was auctioned via Joopiter, a platform established by music artist and producer Pharrell Williams.
The 1986 Fleer is considered Jordan’s iconic rookie card in the market. According to Card Ladder, a copy encased inside a mint PSA 9 slab is worth $23,850, while a raw version of it is valued at $2,205. Moreover, a BGS 10 goes for $94,000, while an SGC 10 is higher at $420,000.
With those prices, it’s safe to say Jordan’s place in the hobby is secure and isn’t expected to come crashing down in the years to come.
The Verdict on Michael Jordan’s Never-Before-Seen Autograph
While the Jordan auto Flohr is gonna have graded isn’t the same as the NBA champion’s basketball cards, the value could be similar. If it gets a good grade from PSA, collectors can expect a hefty price once this piece of memorabilia hits the market.
In any case, Flohr will end up with a Jordan auto that’s unlike any other in the hobby. Whether he chooses to sell or keep it, he can be sure of a unique item that’s going to turn heads on every occasion.