1991 Classic PSA 10 Rookie Card of The Undertaker: A Vintage Must-Have

The 1991 Classic PSA 10 Rookie Card of The Undertaker is a prime example of how the scarcity of a card drives demand for both WWF & WWE card collectors and collectibles investors.

Matt Schilling

Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; The Undertaker enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; The Undertaker enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

When it comes to wrestling cards, the 1991 Classic WWF Undertaker PSA 10 (Card No. 88) stands out as one of the most sought after hidden gems of the wrestling card hobby. The card, which was released during The Undertaker’s first full year in the WWF, captures one of the earliest matches of what would be a legendary and storied career. Draped is his signature purple-and-black gear, the immortalizes his presence as a force to be reckoned with inside the wrestling ring.

Mark Calaway tells stories from his WWE Hall of Fame Career
Mark Calaway tells stories from his WWE Hall of Fame Career during UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW held at the Wildhorse Saloon Friday, July 29, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-The Tennessean Entertainment Undertaker S 1 Deadman Show / Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK

What’s most interesting about the card is the moment that it captures, which displays The Undertaker squaring off against WWF Legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The face-off, which symbolizes the changing of the guard from the old school physicality of Roberts to the new school psychological storytelling that defined wrestlers such as The Undertaker. From a collecting perspective, this isn’t just a card, but a bridge between some of the most storied eras the WWF has ever seen.

1991 Classic WWF - Undertaker (Card No. 88) - PSA 10 Gem Mint
1991 Classic WWF - Undertaker (Card No. 88) - PSA 10 Gem Mint / eBay User: dcsports87 sports cards | https://www.ebay.com/itm/376149906731?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=2_OhBcRQQ3i&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=S4GUwmyCT-K&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

So why is securing a PSA 10 so hard? It comes down to a series of condition-based factors which include but are not limited to unsatisfactory centering, soft and damaged corners, and surface imperfections that had plagued nearly the entire print run. With that said, this is the type of scarcity (only 27 PSA 10 Gem Mint cards known to exist) that collectors love chasing, and as a result of such chases, the demand for this card has quietly surged.

With the combination of The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction in 2022, his undefeated WrestleMania streak, and the cultural impact that he had solidified throughout his career, this card continues to gain traction among collectors.

MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

