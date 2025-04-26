1991 Classic PSA 10 Rookie Card of The Undertaker: A Vintage Must-Have
When it comes to wrestling cards, the 1991 Classic WWF Undertaker PSA 10 (Card No. 88) stands out as one of the most sought after hidden gems of the wrestling card hobby. The card, which was released during The Undertaker’s first full year in the WWF, captures one of the earliest matches of what would be a legendary and storied career. Draped is his signature purple-and-black gear, the immortalizes his presence as a force to be reckoned with inside the wrestling ring.
What’s most interesting about the card is the moment that it captures, which displays The Undertaker squaring off against WWF Legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The face-off, which symbolizes the changing of the guard from the old school physicality of Roberts to the new school psychological storytelling that defined wrestlers such as The Undertaker. From a collecting perspective, this isn’t just a card, but a bridge between some of the most storied eras the WWF has ever seen.
So why is securing a PSA 10 so hard? It comes down to a series of condition-based factors which include but are not limited to unsatisfactory centering, soft and damaged corners, and surface imperfections that had plagued nearly the entire print run. With that said, this is the type of scarcity (only 27 PSA 10 Gem Mint cards known to exist) that collectors love chasing, and as a result of such chases, the demand for this card has quietly surged.
With the combination of The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame induction in 2022, his undefeated WrestleMania streak, and the cultural impact that he had solidified throughout his career, this card continues to gain traction among collectors.