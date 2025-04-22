“It’s Tiffy Time!” Topps NOW Card Celebrates Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship Victory
In what many WWE fans and collectors are calling one of the better matches of WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton earned her stripes as WWE’s next big women’s star with a hard-fought title defense victory over “The Queen” Charlotte Flair on Saturday April 19th. The match, with delivered so much more than fans had expected, had both women showcasing their fair share of athleticism, resilience and a presence that could only be felt on the WWE’s biggest stage.
Charlotte Flair, the 14-time Women’s World Champion and WrestleMania Veteran, had looked to reclaim her spot at the top in a similar fashion to the way in which John Cena outdueled and outmaneuvered Cody Rhodes to reclaim his 17th title and she nearly did. However, and by overcoming powerbombs and a figure-four leglock, Tiffany Stratton managed to escape such holds multiple times which kept the crowd on its feet until the very end. In the matches closing moments, fans were treated to a Natural Selection by Flair that saw Stratton kick out and eventually counter with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to score one of most critical pinfalls ever witnessed.
Now that she’s successfully retained her title, Topps through its Topps NOW brand has gone ahead and immortalized Tiffany Stratton’s Wrestlemania 41 moment through a very limited release (only available until 4:00pm EST 4/23/25). In addition to the card itself, collectors will have the opportunity to chase exclusive base parallels (Gold Foil, Orange Foil, Black Foil, Red Foil, and a 1/1 FoilFractor), mat relic redemptions, autographed mat relic variations (limited to 10,5, and 1 respectively) which includes a coveted 1-of-1 autographed patch version, making this release key for WWE collectors.
Her high-profile title defense against one of the greatest females to ever step into the ring signifies a changing of the guard and one in which collectors and fans should fully embrace, because for all intents and purpose, “It’s Tiffy Time” after all.