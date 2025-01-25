2025 Australian Open Men's Final: Can Jannik Sinner Capture Another Instant?
Only 23 years old, World No. 1 men's tennis player Jannik Sinner will face No. 2 Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final. A win would give Sinner a similarly impressive five-major run to that of the other heir apparent to the Big Three, Carlos Alcaraz (three wins, one semi-final, one quarter). Yet, for those in the tennis Hobby, there are simply not that many options when it comes to a Sinner PC. A win on Sunday might add at least one to the market.
In June of last year, Panini signed Sinner to an exclusive, multi-year agreement. While much has been made of the licensing issues facing the sport, and the inconsistent card offerings throughout the years, Panini began to create Sinner cards through its Panini Instant series. It is a testament to the lack of Sinner releases that Panini was able to release its first Sinner Panini Instant, as a rookie card, in late 2024. Alcaraz, by contrast, does have some older Netpro releases that have done well on the secondary market, from as early as 2022..
Panini will capitalize on the increasing success, fame, and legacy of the world's best men's tennis player with upcoming releases, but could we see a Panini Instant in the meantime, should he take home his second straight Australian Open title? After all, Panini Instant commemorated the Italian's Grand Slam victory at last year's U.S. Open. The 1/1 Auto sold for $4,600 on November 22.
A win on Sunday would cement Sinner's hold on the top ranking, and could give Panini a great opportunity to head into the 2025 campaign with the wind at their top men's tennis player's back.