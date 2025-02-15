2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Introducing Jacob Wilson Rookie Cards
Drafted sixth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, Jacob Wilson has risen quickly through the Oakland A's organization, and is expected to break camp this season as the team's starting shortstop. The 22-year old is the organization's top-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, and is well-featured in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Dylan Crews Rookie Cards Arrive
Wilson appears in base, parallels, variations, autos, as well as inserts including Flagship Real One and 1990 Topps Baseball, the commemorative 35th Anniversary offering.
Scouting grades (MLB.com) :Hit: 70 | Power: 45 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 55
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: James Wood Rookie Cards Are Here
Per MLB.com scouting report: "Wilson’s ability to make contact is almost freakish, as he made it through his time at Grand Canyon with a 4.4 percent strikeout rate. That hasn’t stopped as he’s raced up the A’s ladder, as he registered a miniscule nine percent miss rate according to Synergy in his combined time in Double-A, Triple-A and the big leagues.... Adding to Wilson’s value is the fact he will play shortstop for a very long time, thanks to good hands, actions, enough arm and very strong instincts." Wilson is one of only two prospects on MLB.com's 2025 top prospects list to get a Hit Grade of 70 on the 20-80 grading scale.
Wilson's current high sales per Card Ladder are unsurprisingly his 1st Bowmans. His 2023 Bowman Draft Sapphire Selections Superfractor Auto /1 sold for $3,999 in July of last year. A 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome Orange Auto /25 sold for $3,200.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: Coby Mayo Rookie Cards Hit the Market
Wilson cards have been moving in early trading since Wednesday's release. The high sale per Card Ladder at time of writing is $230, for Wilson's signed auto Flagship Real One card, numbered to 50. Card Ladder lists 9 auto Wilson sales at writing, ranging from $39.99 - $230.
Wilson should have ample opportunity at the Big League level this season. A recent MLB.com poll of league execs placed Wilson 6th in Rookie of the Year voting. A big season is not out of the question.