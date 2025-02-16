2025 Topps Series One and Hottest eBay Cards of Week One
Though 2025 Topps Baseball Series One has been out less than a week, early sales already offer a hint as to the product's hottest pulls. If you guessed Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani, or Dylan Crews as the biggest money card so far, you haven't been following Collectibles on SI closely enough!
NUMBER ONE
Topping the list, at least at first glance, is a card we previewed here last week, the 35th anniversary reboot of the Junk Wax classic 1990 Frank Thomas "No Name on Front" card. In keeping with the reboot theme, this card was a true case of deja vu all over again. Back in October 2023 believe it or not, a Collectibles on SI headline read, "Frank Thomas Sports Card Listed for $5,000 on Secondary Market." Well, as they say, that was then; this is now.
Sharp-eyed readers will note the sale price may not have been $5000 since the listing was "or best offer." In fact, the actual sale price was "only" $1,000. With a print run of only 35, it may surprise you that there were two other Thomas NNOF cards sold this week. One was listed at $3000 and sold for $1600. The other was listed at $2000 and sold for $1500.
NUMBER TWO
Next up is another card you read about right here! And yes, you're seeing this correctly: an asking price of FOUR THOUSAND DOLLARS for a guy who never even played a big league game! Never mind that a pretty decent 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth or T206 Ty Cobb could be had for similar.
Again, though, this is a case where the seller had to curb their enthusiasm. The actual "best offer" accepted was a mere $3000.
NUMBER THREE
At least we get to a--you know--actual active baseball player, and yet again it's a card we previewed earlier. With Paul Skenes rookie cards so "last year," collectors are all over the ace's LSU teammate and number two pick overall, Dylan Crews. This particular listing is for an autographed black parallel, serial numbered to 10.
Once again, this was a case of "or best offer," with the final strike price far less than listed. Call it an 80% off Valentine's Day special as the buyer managed to grab this beauty for only $1200.
NUMBER FOUR
It was only a matter of time before Shohei Ohtani made the list, right? Not surprisingly, the card in question is an auto and features the incredibly popular 1990 Topps throwback design. Interestingly, the card is not serial numbered.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball and the Best (and Worst!) Retro Cards Ever!
It was a definite case of "Sho me the money" for the lucky collector who snagged this stunner. The winning bid? $2925.01. (Or if you're keeping score, about $75 less than the Larry David.)
NUMBER FIVE
Rounding out the top five is a card that likely would have been ten times hotter had it come out three years ago! I mean, seriously...does anyone still even collect Mike Trout?!
Well, apparently someone does! A best offer of $1800 was accepted. Still, one can only wonder what the market might have been in late 2022 when Mike Trout was looking completely healthy, Aaron Judge was closing in on Maris, and JRod was cruising to a Rookie of the Year award.
At any rate, if these early sales of 2025 Topps Baseball Series One teach us anything, it's this. First, there are some absolute bangers to be had in these packs. But second, if someone else pulls the card you were hoping for, don't be afraid to throw in a lowball offer. The asking price is only that: an ask.