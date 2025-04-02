Best of 2024 Topps Finest MLS Cards
Topps will finally release 2024 Topps Finest MLS worldwide on April 3 and the checklist features heaps of autographs, including a plethora of 1/1 options from last year’s Major League Soccer campaign.
The hobby edition of this product features eight boxes in each case, with each box containing six packs that have ten cards in each pack. Each hobby box contains two autographs, with the chance of a 1/1 MLS Debut Patch Autograph.
The 100-card base set includes MLS rookies and legends and plenty of variations or parallels for collectors to feast on.
Here’s the Best of 2024 Topps Finest MLS:
Gabriel Pec (RC) Base #30
Pec has already proven himself as one of the best in Major League Soccer and was named the Newcomer of the Year for the 2024 season as his LA Galaxy side won MLS Cup. While the Galaxy are not looking like the same side in 2025, Gabriel Pec remains a top talent in the league.
Tani Oluwaseyi (RC) Base Uncommon #113
Tani Oluwaseyi is becoming one of the better forwards in MLS and has already registered four goals in the 2025 season while also collecting a goal for Canada against the USMNT in the CONCACAF Nations League Third Place match. Oluwaseyi is the type of talent that will be on European clubs’ radar should his strong play continue in 2025.
LA Galaxy Team Logo Card #TL-12
The LA Galaxy won MLS Cup in 2024, so their team card is the most desirable unless Inter Miami’s includes Messi in the photo.
Emil Forsberg Base Holo Glow #70
Emil Forsberg joined the New York Red Bulls ahead of the 2024 MLS season and helped his new side reach the MLS Cup final before they lost 2-1 to the LA Galaxy in Carson, California. One of the more accomplished players in all of Major League Soccer, Forsberg’s cards should retain value long-term.
Nimfasha Berchimas (RC) Prized Footballers #PF-19
Nimfasha Berchimas remains one of the most promising young prospects in Major League Soccer and has spent time training with Manchester United during the offseason away from Charlotte FC. At only 17, Berchimas is one of the most prized young footballers who is playing in North America.
Christian Benteke Prized Footballers Fusion #PFF-5
D.C. United’s Christian Benteke continues to be a pain in the side of any defender he meets and the Prized Footballers Fusion insert is a fun, newer card look for a player who has plenty of card options on the market.
Hugo Lloris Finest Debuts Autographs #FDA-HL
The French soccer legend will always have a valuable autograph and his time with LAFC has already proven fruitful. Who knows how much longer Lloris will be playing, so having his autograph from a year in which he competes is essential for anyone who collects the goalkeeper.
Lucho Acosta Finest Dominators Autographs #DOM-LA
Acosta’s offseason move from FC Cincinnati to FC Dallas was one of the biggest transactions in the league over the last calendar year. Acosta’s time with FC Cincinnati will be remembered forever in southwest Ohio and this may be his last autograph in a FCC kit.
Didier Drogba & Luis Suárez Now and Then Dual Autographs #NTD-DS
Didier Drogba’s autograph with a Montréal Impact kit on is already an easy item to sell but adding the Luis Suárez autograph makes this a great showpiece for soccer collectors.
Clint Dempsey Finest Legends Autographs #FLA-CD
Every American soccer collector needs a Clint Dempsey autograph card.
1/1 Debut Patch Autographs in 2024 Topps Finest MLS:
Alexandros Katranis, Real Salt Lake, #DPA-AK
Andrew Thomas (RC), Seattle Sounders FC, #DPA-AT
Connor Antley (RC), D.C. United, #DPA-CA
Matías Cóccaro (RC), CF Montréal, #DPA-CO
Dominik Yankov (RC), CF Montréal, #DPA-DY
Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls, #DPA-EF
Federico Redondo (RC), Inter Miami CF, #DPA-FR
Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire FC, #DPA-HC
Jordan Adebayo-Smith (RC), Minnesota United, #DPA-JA
Jeorgio Kocevski (RC), Orlando City SC, #DPA-JK
João Perdo, Charlotte FC, #DPA-JO
Joseph Paintsil (RC), LA Galaxy, #DPA-JP
Kevin Long, Toronto FC, #DPA-KL
Leo Afonso (RC), Inter Miami CF, #DPA-LA
Logan Farrington (RC), FC Dallas, #DPA-LF
Matt Crooks, Real Salt Lake, #DPA-MC
Marcelo Weigandt (RC), Inter Miami CF, #DPA-MW
Miki Yamane, LA Galaxy, #DPA-MY
Nicksoen Gomis (RC), Toronto FC, #DPA-NG
Omar Campos (RC), LAFC, #DPA-OC
Tobias Salquist, Chicago Fire FC, #DPA-TN
Yannick Bright, Inter Miami CF, #DPA-YK
The Lionel Messi of it all:
#10 Base Common
#192 Base Uncommon
#300 Base Rare
#FD-1 Finest Debuts
#PF-1 Prized Footballers
#PFF-1 Prized Footballers Fusion Variation
#DO-1 Finest Dominators
#10 Base Holo Glow
#PA-16 MLS Pop Art
#FI-10 Finest Idols
#BA-LM Base Autographs
#FDA-LM Finest Debuts Autographs
#PFA-LM Prized Footballers Autographs
#DOM-LM Finest Dominators Autographs
#NTD-MH Now and Then Dual Autographs with Thierry Henry
#NTD-MI Now and Then Dual Autographs with Zlatan Ibrahimović
#MVP-LM MVP Autographs
#FF-LM Finest Fabrics Relic