Best of 2024 Topps MLS Chrome Sapphire Edition
Topps is continuing its trend of releasing 2024 MLS products after the season has already concluded and it is finally time for the créme de la créme of MLS soccer cards: 2024 Topps MLS Chrome Sapphire Edition.
The online-exclusive product will be released on January 2, 2025, allowing collectors another opportunity to snag Lionel Messi autographs among other MLS stars in this product.
Each hobby box consists of eight packs with four cards in each pack and a case features ten boxes. The odds list notes that autographs come in one out of every 14 packs on average.
Here are the best cards from the 2024 Topps MLS Chrome Sapphire Edition checklist:
Diego Gómez Pitch Prodigies #81 Rookie
Gómez had a fabulous 2024 MLS campaign and topped the league’s annual 22 Under 22 ranking in his final season with Inter Miami. Gómez has officially signed with English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and collectors need to catch up on the few Gómez cards on the market.
Zlatan Ibrahimović Image Variation #150
It’s been said before but it needs to be said again: everyone needs *insert Tony Kornheiser voice*”The Zlatan”! in their collection. A sapphire variation should be good enough for the celestial striker.
Emil Forsberg Topps 1964 Football Insert #64T-14
Forsberg joined the New York Red Bulls ahead of the 2024 MLS season and brought them all the way to the MLS Cup Final where they lost 2-1 to the LA Galaxy. Forsberg, along with Zlatan Ibrahimović, remains one of the biggest names in Swedish soccer circles and his RBNY cards should have an international audience.
Jesús Ferreira Sapphire Selections Insert #SS-10
A timely addition to this list as Ferreira was traded from FC Dallas to the Seattle Sounders hours before this piece was published. The USMNT regular remains a high-upside player for collectors to keep an eye on, though a move to Seattle shouldn’t change the prices of his cards in any serious manner.
Thierry Henry Infinite Sapphire Insert #IS-6
It’s still wild that Henry spent time in MLS and Topps continues to benefit from it as he’s included in another MLS set. Nobody needs anymore Henry base cards so the Infinite Sapphire Insert is a solid addition to anyone’s collection.
Nimfasha Berchimas Sapphire Autographs #SA-NI Rookie
The Nimfasha Berchimas experience in 2024 has been a wild ride. The forward made his MLS debut at 15 years old in February and has spent the last few weeks on trial at Manchester United and recently featured with their U-18’s. The youngster has all the talent in the world and represents a buy-early candidate for a potential superstar.
Cucho Hernández Sapphire Selections Autograph Variation #SS-CU
Cucho Hernández continued to be one of the best players in MLS in 2024, though he came up just short of Lionel Messi in his bid to win the league’s MVP award (full disclosure: I’m an MLS award voter and voted Messi for MVP). Hernández remains one of the most exciting players to ever play in Major League Soccer and a variation of his autograph is essential for any Crew collector.
The Lionel Messi of it all:
#10 Base Sapphire
#10 Image Variation
#64T-5 Topps 1964 Football Insert
#SS-1 Sapphire Selections Insert
#IS-1 Infinite Sapphire Insert
#SA-LM Sapphire Base Autographs
#SS-LM Sapphire Selections Autograph Variation