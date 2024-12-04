Best of 2024 Topps MLS Chrome Mania
Not to be confused with 2024 Topps MLS Chrome, 2024 Topps MLS Chrome Mania is a premium product offering from Topps that will be released alongside the aforementioned set on December 6, 2024.
The 200 card base set features parallels that are exclusive to the Mania product.
There are five boxes in a case, one pack per box, 12 cards and four encased autographs in each pack. The 12 cards in each pack include three base refractors, three numbered base parallels, four Memory Makers inserts and two South Beach Superstars inserts. The individual boxes are retailing for $349.99 on Topps website and at $1,749.99 per case.
The South Beach Superstars Inserts are a ten-card set of Lionel Messi with his MLS side and the only options for Argentina’s superstar other than the base card (#10), Chrome Autograph card (#CA-LM) and Mania Autographs card (#MA-LM).
The 2024 Topps MLS Chrome Mania set does not have any Debut Patch Autographs, which the regular 2024 Topps MLS Chrome has 35 of.
Here are some of the best cards in 2024 Topps MLS Chrome Mania:
#43 Joseph Paintsil Rookie
Paintsil has been a massive part of a LA Galaxy attack that has his side in the MLS Cup Final and his rookie is a necessary item for any MLS collector. He managed ten goals and seven assists in his first MLS season since signing from Genk in Belgium and the Mania set allows for a rookie card with some flair.
#81 Diego Gómez Pitch Prodigies
Gómez has become a mainstay in Inter Miami and Paraguay’s lineup throughout the 2024 season and added six goal contributions in his first MLS season. The “Pitch Prodigies” insert is an essential Topps MLS card and the Mania version provides a new look to a classic card.
#131 Bastian Schweinsteiger MLS Flashbacks
Chicago Fire fans wish for the days when Schweinsteiger donned their colors and continue to speak fondly of his incredibly productive three-year MLS career. So why not flashback with an MLS Flashbacks insert that harkens to a time when the Chicago Fire qualified for the postseason?
#200 Gareth Bale MLS Flashbacks
Gareth Bale’s lone season with LAFC ended with his side raising the MLS Cup after he scored a goal in the 2022 final against the Philadelphia Union. Bale signing with LAFC helped put the relatively new franchise on the map in Europe and the Welsh legend got to end his professional career in Los Angeles.
#MMA-TA Thiago Almada Memory Makers Autograph
Atlanta United sold Almada to Brazil’s Botafogo in July for a club-record fee and the 2022 World Cup winner has already added a Copa Libertadores trophy to his case with his new side. Botafogo’s ownership also owns Lyon in France (which is a whole different story at the moment) and Premier League side Crystal Palace, so there’s plenty of speculation that Almada will be bound for Europe soon. His autograph should only get more valuable as he collects more trophies.
#TA-CV Carlos Valderrama MLS Trailblazers Autographs
The Colombian soccer legend is an essential autograph for any soccer collector around the globe. His hair helped make him a worldwide figure and his soccer career was exceptional as well. An MLS original with the Tampa Bay Mutiny in 1996, this card features Valderrama as a member of the Colorado Rapids.
#TA-LM Lothar Matthäus MLS Trailblazers Autographs
The German soccer legend has been featured in recent Topps products such as 2023-24 Topps Chrome UEFA EURO. The best part of his cards in 2024 Topps MLS Chrome Mania? It features Matthäus while representing the New York MetroStars, a club with one of the best logos MLS has ever seen.