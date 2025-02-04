Collectibles On SI

Bronny James Is Struggling but He's Still a Fan Favorite

Bronny is part of today's basketball royalty, and it's OK to admit that he's important because he's the son of one of the five greatest players ever.

Horacio Ruiz

Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Bronny James is having a poor season. James, the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is now averaging 0.7 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game in 15 appearances. His Player Efficiency Rating is -1.5 when the league average is 15. However, the Bronny James market is doing well.

Bronny goes in for a layup
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In late December, it was reported that his jersey sold 500,000 units, making the Lakers $50 million in his jersey sales alone! The card market has become more cautious with Bronny. But here's the rub: Bronny has a unique brand, more than a struggling professional basketball player - and collectors need to reconcile the two.

While several of Bronny's earlier cards have come down in price - he will always be collectable. He made history with his legendary father, LeBron, by becoming the first father-son duo to play in a game together. And while some may say it was staged, no one can deny it happened.

The younger generation grew up watching Bronny on the documentary Top Class, which followed the Sierra Canyon High School basketball program for four years. Kids know him beyond his professional basketball career; they know him as a talented player with a big smile and infectious energy.

Bronny James - 2002 Bowman Crome University - 1st Bowman #95
Bronny is basketball royalty, and it's OK to admit he's important because he's the son of one of the five greatest players ever. It's the same treatment given to children from actual royalty: emotional attachment and importance are bestowed upon them because of the life they were born into.

But this chapter of his life is making Bronny even more endearing. We're seeing a young man struggling to live up to the standards set by the public because of his father but trying his best to get there. What would a Bronny 1/1 Superfractor sell for today? It doesn't matter; there will be a market because, fair or not, he is growing up before a very public eye.

Bronny James is struggling, but we should root for the kid to succeed. Just don't invest in his sports cards.

