Card Show Roundup: Richmond, VA
Allen & Ginter and Tuff Stuff, two iconic staples of the sports card industry, were born in Richmond, Virginia. Though both have long since left the area, the city's collector community is thriving once again—thanks to a local card shop taking the leap and launching its own card show at the mall where their store is located.
As discussed in the Virginia Beach Card Show roundup, the Tidewater and surrounding southeastern Virginia region boasts a strong yet often overlooked card scene. Three Point RVA, a local card shop (LCS) in Richmond, started hosting its own card show about a year ago, unaware of just how successful it would become. What began with 75 tables and around 200 guests now have grown to over 250 tables and thousands of attendees, proving that the community is eager to support a growing show in this area. Three Point RVA is owned and operated by Rob Comer, Bobby Carrington, Mike Switzer, and Chess White—longtime friends and passionate hobbyists who came together to turn their childhood dreams into reality by owning a sports card shop.
I asked Bobby Carrington, one of the owners of Three Point RVA, if Richmond could be a prime location for a major destination card show—one that collectors would travel for, much like other prominent events. “Richmond is absolutely a great place for a show,” he said. “We see incredible things walk through our doors every day—items that blow our minds, and they’re coming from right here in our own backyard. It’s not every day someone walks in with a box of over 2,000 T-206 cards, but that happened here last year. The Richmond sports card and collectibles scene is huge, and it’s definitely worth the trip. Every show we’ve hosted has had a few big-ticket items that even shock me.”
One standout feature of this show is the affordability of vendor tables. As someone who frequently attends and sets up at shows, I know how quickly costs add up—between table fees, travel expenses, food, and potential overnight stays, it’s a significant investment. So, what was the cost? Well, it wasn’t free, but it was close. For just $25, vendors got their own table for the entire day—an incredible deal considering most shows today charge between $60 and $75.
As I walked around and spoke with vendors, I met many first-time sellers who decided to set up for the first time simply because of the low cost. Hearing that was refreshing because we always discuss ways to grow this hobby, and making it more cost effective is definitely one of them. A $25 entry point makes taking the leap far easier than paying three times that amount. Kudos to the Three Point RVA team for prioritizing affordability over profit. With the rapid growth of this show—both in vendor numbers and foot traffic—they could have easily raised prices, but they haven’t. That decision speaks volumes about their character and the kind of business they run.
“Keeping the table cost at $25 has always been a top priority for us. From our very first show, our goal was never to make a large profit but to create an affordable space for newcomers to the hobby to sell cards and collectibles. Another key reason for setting the table fee at $25 is its economic impact. We’ve found that vendors, especially those traveling from out of town with additional expenses like hotels, gas, and food, benefit from the lower cost. By keeping table fees affordable, vendors are more likely to pass on savings to buyers, creating a win-win situation for everyone involved.” - Bobby Carrington, Owner Three Point RVA
This show had it all—if you were looking for something, chances are someone had it. Vendors from six surrounding states joined forces with some of Virginia’s best to create a must-attend event for anyone who could make the trip. Even local social media legend Coop’s Collection set up shop, drawing a line for hours as collectors tried to wheel and deal Pokémon cards.
Another interesting sight was seeing a fellow promoter setting up as a vendor himself. The Three Point RVA owners understand the value of community, so when Jason Wells of Pirate Dog Cards & Collectibles requested a few tables, they welcomed him without hesitation. Jason, known as @Supremevintage on Instagram, has recently started hosting his own shows in and around Richmond. While his events may not yet be as large as Three Point’s, the community has rallied behind him, and he’s done an outstanding job in his first few months. Jason is also a huge advocate for the SPCA, and many of his shows are dog-friendly. So, if you need an “excuse” to attend a card show, just tell your significant other you’re taking the dog to the park—then stop by one of his monthly events!