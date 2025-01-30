Card Show Roundup: Virgina Beach, VA
The Tidewater area of southern Virginia has a rich history as a collector’s haven for sports cards and memorabilia. Virginia Beach is just a stone’s throw away from one of the largest naval bases in the country, which attracts military collectors—whom I’ve written about before—along with a dense population within a small area.
After COVID, longtime collector Russell Savage, owner of 757CardShows, decided it was time to establish a trustworthy and enjoyable card show circuit in the region. Previous promoters have tried, and some are still trying, but due to their shortcomings, they have struggled to successfully host a quality card show. However, driven by his passion for the hobby and a commitment to the community, Russell recognized exactly what needed to be done.
“Putting on a show is a labor of love. I just hope after my time promoting is done people will say that we put on some quality shows that people enjoyed” – Russell Savage, 757CardShows Owner
The growth of 757CardShows has been remarkable, evolving from a small 40-table event into a monthly show with 95 tables and a quarterly Fieldhouse show featuring over 300 tables. To kick off the year, they always host their flagship 300+ table, two-day event at the Virginia Beach Fieldhouse. This year, 160 vendors from six different states brought everything from sports cards to coins and comics for the 2,500+ collectors eager to buy, sell, and trade.
As I mentioned in previous roundups from Raleigh, NC, and White Plains, NY, the first major show of the year in any area tends to draw some of the best crowds. Whether it’s due to cabin fever or the urge to spend that holiday money, collectors in Virginia Beach showed up in full force.
The vendor community in this region runs deep, with many having set up at the same shows for years. Seeing both old and new friends’ side by side, discussing the latest trends in the hobby and speculating about the upcoming Super Bowl, is always a great sight. It truly reflects the essence of community and what we need more of in the hobby.
One standout feature of this show compared to others I’ve attended is the abundance of value boxes. Some of the best value boxes to dig through can be found in this area, and collectors will spend hours searching through them, often without even making it to other tables. When you find those “honey holes,” you just want to keep digging—I know because I’ve done it myself.
Another trend I noticed at this show was the increasing number of online sellers walking around in search of inventory. With platforms like Whatnot allowing people to buy and sell instantly, these shows provide the perfect opportunity to stock up on cards and then, just hours later, flip them to collectors worldwide.
When speaking with the show organizers, I asked what sets them apart from other shows trying to market in the Virginia Beach area. They emphasized their goal of providing unique experiences that attendees might not have seen before. For example, they partnered with the area’s oldest local card store, B&B Sports Cards, to host a trade night before the show. While most events hold trade nights after the show is in full swing, Russell and his team decided to mix things up. With free food and drinks, hundreds of collectors gathered at the Fieldhouse the night before the two-day show, wheeling and dealing late into the night—so late, in fact, that staff eventually had to tell people it was time to leave.
757CardShows also brings in former athletes and special guests for fans to meet and interact with. This show was fortunate to feature Pokémon voice actress Laurie Hymes, who has voiced Lillie in the animated series since 2014. Additionally, Marvel Comics artist Reid Tittle was in attendance, showcasing his work on titles like Black Panther, Moon Knight, Wolverine, and X-Men. While these guests might not be major attractions for avid sports card collectors, they were a huge hit with TCG and comic book enthusiasts.
Overall, this is one of those shows that, if you have the chance to attend, you absolutely should. From the dedicated promoters of 757CardShows to the welcoming atmosphere of the community, this event is unmatched in the Tidewater area. 757CardShows is on all social media platforms for the latest updates in the Virginia Beach area.