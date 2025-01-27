Card Show Roundup: White Plains, NY
The history of sports card shows in New York runs deep with the collectors. Die-hard hobbyists have been venturing out to convention centers, gyms, temples, or pretty much anywhere that could host a show for almost half a decade. I ventured north to the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York for the first time and wanted to see the atmosphere of one of the longest running shows in the country.
Lucky’s Promotions acquired the White Plains show from JP’s Sports & Rock Solid Promotions in November 2024, marking their first time hosting the event. The venue hosting the show is used for a variety of events and is also the home court of the Knicks’ NBA G-League team. Vinny Balisky, the owner of Lucky’s Promotions, has been involved with shows and athlete signings for the majority of his life. Lucky’s Promotions also organizes events at Hofstra and in Boston throughout the year.
Before the show opened, Jim Ryan and Brian Coppola, the founders of JP’s Sports & Rock Solid Promotions, presented their annual Ron Vitro Award. This award is given to vendors who have demonstrated exceptional business practices at their shows, acted as mentors to others, and served as advocates for the hobby. With the show changing ownership, Jim and Brian wanted to ensure they recognized as many recipients as possible. They spent hours walking the show floor with balloons and awards, personally congratulating each honoree. Although I have never worked with Jim and Brian before, witnessing their interactions and the time they dedicated to this effort made it clear how deeply they embody these incredible values.
As is typical for a three-day show, the doors opened for VIPs at 1 p.m. on Friday, and the eager crowd was ready to enter. Being the beginning of the year and under new ownership, the organizers were uncertain what to expect. Fortunately, they didn’t have to wait long to find out. The line to enter the show wrapped around the building and remained strong for hours after opening. The Lucky’s Promotions team, unprepared for such a large crowd right away, had to think quickly to manage the flow of people outside and prevent disruptions to traffic on the busy streets near the Westchester County Center. This was just the beginning of an incredible turnout, with over 4,000 people attending over the three-day span.
Collectors packed the show floor all weekend, searching for everything from current players like Aaron Judge to early prewar vintage cards. They were in luck, as this show had it all. The 400-plus table event featured dealers from 12 different states, offering a vast array of items. Additionally, over 10 former athletes, many of whom were New York greats, were in attendance. Fans of all ages had the opportunity for one-on-one interactions with these athletes, creating memories they will never forget.
“We were pleased with the amazing turnout. In spite of the heavy snow rolling in, the fans turned out in force” – Vinny Balisky Owner of the White Plains Show