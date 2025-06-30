Chantilly Card Show Saturday Sights
CSA Shows has once again put on the Chantilly Card Show, which ran from June 27th-29th. Each time this show takes place, a variety of collectors can be found on the show floor, and Saturday of this show was no different. The floor itself was crowded with collectors, some younger than ten, and some well into their seventies. The variety that could be found on the show floor may be the strongest appeal to collectors however, with inventory available for all levels of collectors.
RELATED: Sports Illustrated and Fleer Combined for Iconic Card Sets in 1990s
There were numerous vintage booths set up on the show floor, all of which were very reasonable in their pricing. All of the vintage booths had binders sectioned off by year and sport. For collectors, this is an absolute must, especially if you are bringing a "want/need list" with you to the show. More than anything, it helps the buyer and seller stay organized so nothing gets overlooked during their vintage hunt.
RELATED: Baseball Players and Card Collectors
As with any card show, high end vintage showcases were also present throughout the floor. Showcases of Michael Jordan 86-87 Fleer RCs were widely present, along with the occasional 1952 Mickey Mantles. If you love vintage cards, this show is right up your alley. High end modern cards could also be found, whether they were Patrick Mahomes RCs, Tom Brady RCs, or recent rookies such as Jayden Daniels.
The high end showcases did not dominate however, as there were numerous dollar boxes scattered throughout each row of the show. These less expensive options are always fun to look through, and can provide collectors with some great deals as well.
RELATED: The CSA Card Show Returns with a Vengeance
Lastly, the autograph pavilion was a hotbed of activity on Saturday. Vendors had memorabilia to purchase if need be, as collectors from across the country came to the show to get autographs or photos with some of their favorite athletes. Notable signees on Saturday included Jerome Bettis, Darrell Green, Chipper Jones, Julio Jones, Terry McLaurin, and John Riggins. On Sunday, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Mike Alstott, Warren Moon, and Spud Webb will be signing.
The Chantilly Show appeals to a wide range of collectors due to it's numerous offerings. Whether it is high end vintage or modern, dollar boxes, or autograph signings, Saturday on the show floor was a great time. Collectors everywhere should put this show on their bucket list.