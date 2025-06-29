Cooper Flagg's Wild Week in The Hobby
Starting with Wednesday's NBA Draft, in which he was selected first overall to the Dallas Mavericks, this week has been a show of force for Cooper Flagg, his star power, and his continuing rise in the game and The Hobby. Let's take a look at some of the major Hobby developments and sales in the first week of Flagg's NBA career, as he prepares to take center stage in the upcoming NBA Summer League.
It began on Wednesday, when minutes after becoming the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg's first pro basketball card arrived. A Topps NOW offering that has since shown the strength of Flagg in The Hobby, with news that the card has reached a print run of over 100,000. Not only is this a great sign of interest in Flagg, it unlocks a 1/1 Superfractor card that will now be sent out when the cards are released.
The Topps NOW cards include this 1/1 Auto card with the inscription '1st Overall Pick' and will could well end up being a very valuable card in the secondary market. Looking at recent movement in the days following the draft, it's clear that despite all the attention that came to him at Duke, his stock is still on the rise. From Draft night (June 25) to June 28, Card Ladder registered 1,972 sales of Flagg cards. From June 21-24, that number came in at 712.
Since the draft, Card Ladder has registered three of the top four Cooper Flagg sales of all-time. At the top of the list is this Bowman Chrome U Auto Superfractor with a 'From the 207' inscription. The card sold on June 28 for $97,600. The previous high was $85,400 for his 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Half Court Offense Signatures Superfractor 1/1, which sold on April 3.
Another McDonald's All-American card, this Golden Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $48,800, also on June 28. On the 27th, a 1/1 Bowman Chrome U Red Stealth Refractor Auto sold for $60,000.
All told, since the draft, Card Ladder registers 108 Flagg sales of $500 or more. While a run on top-end Flagg cards was perhaps inevitable given all the attention surrounding the draft, it will be interesting to see if the run continues, particularly as there are many more moments that will no doubt be covered in the basketball landscape surrounding the potential franchise player. His Summer League debut, first preseason game with the Mavs, and of course his NBA debut are all fast approaching. For now, it seems clear that Cooper Flagg is already a star in The Hobby.