The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1974 Topps
The 1974 Topps Baseball set included 660 cards, not counting an additional 44 Traded cards and 24 team checklists that many collectors consider mandatory to their set completion goals. Long overshadowed by its successor, which boasted rookie cards of George Brett and Robin Yount, the 1974 release is rarely cited as one of the era's best. Nonetheless, it is a set with a lot to like and a deep roster of worthy candidates for this "Five Essentials" list.
1974 Topps Hank Aaron
Does anything really have to be said about this fantastic card? Hank Aaron's pursuit of Babe Ruth's home run record was THE story of the season's first week as Aaron finished the prior season a mere one homer shy of the Bambino. Sure Topps took a small gamble in issuing this card before Aaron passed Ruth, but it was a bet that paid off. What's more, at least for collectors pulling the card just after the feat, might this even be considered the first ever Topps NOW?
1974 Topps Willie McCovey (Washington variation)
And you thought the first Washington National was Ryan Zimmerman! Sure enough, a move to Washington for the struggling San Diego Padres franchise appeared imminent, and Topps was right there on top of the relocation in early printings with Washington "Nat'l Lea." team designators for McCovey and many of his Padre teammates. However, an eleventh hour purchase of the team by hamburger baron Ray Kroc kept the team in San Diego and turned this McCovey into one of the more fun variation cards of the decade. (Fun fact: There are even earlier Washington Nationals cards than this one since the Washington Senators were known as the Nationals during many of their seasons.)
1974 Topps Dave Winfield
One of a handful of Padres players with no Washington variation is Hall of Fame outfielder Dave Winfield, who happens to boast the set's most coveted rookie card. For many years, Winfield also had the set's only Hall of Fame rookie card, something that changed in December 2024 with the Cobra, Dave Parker, finally getting his long awaited ticket to Cooperstown.
1974 Topps Dave Parker
News of the Cobra's recent passing, just a month shy of his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, was an absolutely crushing blow to the baseball world. Within the collecting sphere, legions of Cobra fans remembered moments like his epic 1979 All-Star Game and treasured their cards of Parker all the more dearly. Rest in Peace, Cobra.
1974 Topps Dave Kingman
Back in 1974, Kong wasn't nearly the player fans could come to count on for 30+ moon shots and a .220 average. And while the man changed teams more frequently than many collectors change their shirts, there is little iconic about Kingman's time in San Francisco. But what you do get with his 1974 Topps card is nightmares. Seriously. Just look at the crowd, and ask yourself, "Who are these people?" Really, are they even people at all or some sort of ghoulish alien race of people eaters? One appears to be a hybrid of Kermit the Frog and E.T., in other words a friendly, but God only knows who the other "fans" are.
Honorable Mentions
For collectors whose budgets allow for a few more gems, here are some other 1974 Topps cards they won't want to miss.
- 1974 Topps World Series Game 2 feat. the final (vintage) Topps card of Willie Mays
- 1974 Topps Nolan Ryan feat. a great photo and a 383-strikeout stat line
- 1974 Topps Reggie Jackson feat. a classic pose reminiscent of the 1978 Topps masterpiece, only in green and yellow rather than pinstripes
- 1974 Topps Tom Seaver feat. a heckuva landscape action shot
- 1974 Topps Mike Schmidt feat. the first solo card of the slugger
- 1974 Topps Dick Allen feat. Dick Allen ('nuff said!)
- 1974 Topps Steve Garvey feat. his own "gallery of ghouls" similar to the Kingman background