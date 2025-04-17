The CSA Card Show Returns with a Vengeance
Combine the elements of vendors from 20 different states utilizing 650+ tables, an airport just a few miles away, a community of passionate collectors, over 65+ autograph guests, and you have the CSA Show. Located in Chantilly, Virigina at the Dulles Expo Center the show floor that covers over 130,000 Square feet returned with a vengeance with its Spring April show.
The CSA Show happens three times a year in April, June, and October. The gap between October and April is technically half a year so the collectors and vendors were all eager to be back in Chantilly at arguably their best show of the year. The April show lineup always consists of autograph guests that are some of the best current and former stars in their respective sports. Major emphasis is towards the NFL players due to it being their off season and this show had some of the biggest and brightest stars.
Some of the notable athletes that attended were: Ja’marr Chase, Sam Laporta, Johnny Bench, Ceedee Lamb, Ray Lewis, Ozzie Smith, Cal Ripken Jr., Emmitt Smith, David Ortiz, Zay Flowers, Patrick Surtain II, and so many more. Fans were given the opportunity to take professional photos with each athlete or get numerous different types of items signed right in front of them. These situations don’t happen that often so the crowd came out strong to see some of their favorite players.
One unique aspect that a lot of fans picked up on was the fact that 3 of the 4 members of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class were doing a public signing. Eric Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe all were greeted by doves of fans waiting to get those first HOF inscriptions on items. What made it even better was Sterling Sharpe was signing at the same time as his HOF brother Shannon sitting side by side. What an incredible moment for the Sharpe family and the fans getting to experience it.
However, let’s not forget the stars of these shows, the cards and collectables. Over 200 different vendors brought their best and brightest collectables to make a showroom that any die-hard fan would want to browse through. Everything from a 1950 Packers sideline jacket to the latest Jayden Daniels case hit could be found if you looked hard enough.
This three-day show is packed from early on Friday afternoon when the doors opened at 1:00pm all the way to when they close at 4:00pm on Sunday. Thousands of people walked the show floor every day and what’s surprising is most vendors said that Friday, a workday, was the busiest. Maybe it’s the buyers making a quick trip flying into Dulles Airport right around the corner or wanting to experience the show all weekend. Either way if you haven’t been to the CSA Show before you should try to make one because you’re missing out.
Even the top content creators in the hobby space make the trip to the CSA Show. Most will tell you that it's one of the best in the country, which is hard to argue. Individuals like KingoftheKards, Gr8Sportscards, ShannonsSportscards, and Santiago Sports all documented the show very well on their respected YouTube Channels and are great at showing the transactional POV side of the industry.
There is a reason why the CSA Show is known for being one of the best in the country, it’s because of the community. Don’t take my word for it, go see for yourself.