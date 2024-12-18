Cherry Blossoms, Nebulas, and Tiger Stripes: A Look at 2024 Panini Prizm NFL Choice Releasing December 17
The much-anticipated 2024 Panini Prizm NFL (Choice Online Exclusive) hits the open market today, one full day before the main release of 2024 Panini Prizm comes to market, which gives collectors a fresh opportunity to chase some of the most exciting cards of the year such as Cherry Blossom and Nebula parallels.
Known for its bold designs, excitin autographs and exclusive parallels, Prizm Choice delivers an adrenaline rush for hobby enthusiasts with its low-serial numbered hits and eye-popping inserts. This release brings both rookie standouts and established veterans into focus, offering cards that are sure to grab attention and generate immediate returns for savvy collectors.
The cornerstone of Prizm Choice is its exclusive parallels that are absolute showstoppers:
• Nebula 1/1s: The pinnacle of rarity, these stunning cards are serial-numbered 1/1, making them the ultimate find for any collector. Pulling a Nebula instantly cements a card’s status as a potential grail-worthy piece.
• Cherry Blossom /15: Unique and visually captivating, these limited parallels are numbered to just 15 copies, combining beauty and scarcity for a perfect chase.
• Tiger Stripe: With approximately four per hobby case, these eye-catching parallels are popular among collectors for their vibrant design and solid secondary-market demand.
In addition to these Choice parallels, rare inserts like Color Blast and Prizmania are also in play. These sought-after short prints, particularly featuring star players, offer the potential for significant ROI immediately upon release.
The 2024 rookie class is brimming with promise, and Prizm Choice gives collectors the chance to own cards of some of the hottest new talents in the league such as:
• Dallas Turner (Minnesota Vikings): As one of the most dominant defensive prospects, Turner’s cards are poised to gain traction quickly, especially among Vikings fans hungry for defensive star power.
• Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Known for his electrifying runs and ability to break big plays, Irving is a must-watch as he steps into a critical role for the Buccaneers.
• Michael Penix (Atlanta Falcons): The highly touted quarterback is generating significant buzz, and his Prizm parallels are sure to attract attention from both Falcons fans and QB investors.
• Ladd McConkey (Los Angeles Chargers): McConkey’s reliable hands and route-running skills make him a key offensive weapon for Justin Herbert, offering collectors dual-value opportunities.
While rookies steal the headlines, Prizm Choice also pays homage to some of the NFL’s biggest and brightest stars such as:
• Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers): Already a hobby favorite, Herbert’s parallels—especially rare hits like Nebulas or Tiger Stripes—will continue to command a premium.
• Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins): The dynamic “Cheetah” remains one of the most exciting players in the league, and his explosive highlights ensure his cards remain in demand.
• Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens): Fresh off an MVP-caliber season, Jackson’s cards are surging, making any low-numbered pull of his a significant addition to a collection.
• Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals): A fan-favorite and leader of the Bengals, Burrow’s Prizm cards consistently deliver value, particularly rare parallels like Cherry Blossoms and Nebulas.
In addition to Choice Boxes, Panini also offers multiple product configurations to suit every collectors’ needs and these include but are not limited to:
• Hobby Boxes: The standard option with a strong mix of parallels, inserts, and hits. Hobby boxes, which are set to be released 12/18/2024 are selling for roughly $999 USD per box.
• 1st Off the Line (FOTL) Boxes: Known for exclusive parallels and early access, these boxes cater to those seeking premium hits.
• No Huddle Boxes: A great middle-ground option with exclusive Disco parallels and solid value. No Huddle boxes are selling for rougly $675 USD per box.
• Blaster Boxes: Perfect for retail collectors or those looking for a more affordable entry point into the set.
With its stunning exclusive parallels, loaded rookie class, and proven veterans, the 2024 Panini Prizm Football (Choice Online Exclusive) release is a can't-miss event for collectors. Whether you’re chasing the ultra-rare Nebula 1/1, the breathtaking Cherry Blossom /15, or the popular Tiger Stripe parallels, the thrill of the chase is alive and well. Add in rare inserts like Color Blast and Prizmania, and this release has something for everyone—from long-term investors to those seeking immediate ROI.