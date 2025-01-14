Collectibles On SI

Deion Sanders Cards to buy, if he becomes Cowboys Head Coach

It looks like Coach Prime is going to be taking a new step in his coaching career soon

Adam Palmer

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

1989 was quite a year for rookies. The NBA featured Vlade Divac and David Robinson. MLB saw Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr. The NFL introduced Troy Aikman and Barry Sanders. However, one name stood out as a rookie in two different leagues that year: the one and only Deion Sanders.

Many remember the iconic moment in 1992 when Deion played in an NFL game in the early afternoon and then an MLB playoff game that same night. He is one of the only athletes play in both sports at the highest level, let alone play both sports in the same day.

The card that set the record for PSA 10s

After years of excelling in both leagues, Deion transitioned into coaching. He had a successful stint at Jackson State, but where he has truly made his mark is with his seasons at Colorado. Now, rumors suggest he might make the jump to the NFL as a coach.

Lamar Jackson's 2018 Prizm Shield 1/1 Rookie Card Auto Has Been Pulled

There are very few players in sports card history with rookie cards in two sports. Tim Tebow has NFL rookie cards and a First Bowman card, as he pursued a career in MLB with the Mets after his NFL days. However, he doesn’t have a true baseball rookie card. Russell Wilson and Johnny Manziel also have First Bowman cards alongside their NFL rookie cards.

Russell Wilson, Johnny Manziel & Tim Tebow Baseball cards
Russell Wilson, Johnny Manziel & Tim Tebow Baseball cards / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

All the rookies mentioned above were featured in some of the most iconic sports card sets, and Deion Sanders was no exception. Here are some of his best cards to consider if you're preparing for his potential move to the NFL as a coach:

1989 Fleer Update #U-53

1989 Fleer Update - [Base] #U-53 - Deion Sanders
1989 Fleer Update - [Base] #U-53 - Deion Sanders / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

1989 Score #246

1989 Score - [Base] #246 - Deion Sanders
1989 Score - [Base] #246 - Deion Sanders / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

1989 Topps Traded sets Baseball: Card #110T & Football: Card #30T

1989 Topps Traded sets
1989 Topps Traded sets / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

1989 was a boom year for the sports card industry, fueled by the rookie class and the sheer volume of cards produced. You can find most of these cards ungraded for just a few dollars, but buying graded versions might be the best investment. Even lower-grade PSA 8 and PSA 9 cards remain affordable.

Can Saquon Barkley Change The Landscape Of Football Cards?

Published |Modified
Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

Home/Inside the Hobby