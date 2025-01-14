Deion Sanders Cards to buy, if he becomes Cowboys Head Coach
1989 was quite a year for rookies. The NBA featured Vlade Divac and David Robinson. MLB saw Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr. The NFL introduced Troy Aikman and Barry Sanders. However, one name stood out as a rookie in two different leagues that year: the one and only Deion Sanders.
Many remember the iconic moment in 1992 when Deion played in an NFL game in the early afternoon and then an MLB playoff game that same night. He is one of the only athletes play in both sports at the highest level, let alone play both sports in the same day.
The card that set the record for PSA 10s
After years of excelling in both leagues, Deion transitioned into coaching. He had a successful stint at Jackson State, but where he has truly made his mark is with his seasons at Colorado. Now, rumors suggest he might make the jump to the NFL as a coach.
Lamar Jackson's 2018 Prizm Shield 1/1 Rookie Card Auto Has Been Pulled
There are very few players in sports card history with rookie cards in two sports. Tim Tebow has NFL rookie cards and a First Bowman card, as he pursued a career in MLB with the Mets after his NFL days. However, he doesn’t have a true baseball rookie card. Russell Wilson and Johnny Manziel also have First Bowman cards alongside their NFL rookie cards.
All the rookies mentioned above were featured in some of the most iconic sports card sets, and Deion Sanders was no exception. Here are some of his best cards to consider if you're preparing for his potential move to the NFL as a coach:
1989 Fleer Update #U-53
1989 Score #246
1989 Topps Traded sets Baseball: Card #110T & Football: Card #30T
1989 was a boom year for the sports card industry, fueled by the rookie class and the sheer volume of cards produced. You can find most of these cards ungraded for just a few dollars, but buying graded versions might be the best investment. Even lower-grade PSA 8 and PSA 9 cards remain affordable.