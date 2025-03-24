Maryland Student Radio’s Call of Derik Queen’s NCAA Buzzer-Beater Was Absolutely Electric
No. 4 Maryland and No. 12 Colorado State played perhaps the game of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament so far in Sunday's round of 32, with Baltimore native Derik Queen winding up the home state hero for the Terrapins.
Maryland trailed for much of the game, but traded the lead with CSU through the final few minutes. Down 71–70 with just 3.7 seconds left, the Terps called Queen's number, inbounding to the 6' 10" freshman who drove to the hoop and scored on a one-handed floater off the glass to win the game at the buzzer.
It was a huge moment for Maryland fans everywhere, and especially for UMD senior Tyler Lochte, the sports co-director for campus radio station WMUC, who was on the call for Queen's incredible shot.
He had the foresight to turn his phone camera on for the moment, just in case the program pulled off something miraculous.
Whether or not he actually traveled on the play, Queen's shot helped elevate a program that, despite its national brand, has had a relative lack of recent NCAA tournament success.
As Lochte pointed out, the Terrapins have now made the Sweet 16 for just the second time in 22 years—and the third time since 2002, when the team won its first and only national championship. The program last made the Sweet 16 in 2016, but hasn't advanced farther than the regional semifinal since '02.
To do so this year, they'll next have to get through No. 1-seed Florida. Their game in San Francisco tips off at 7:39 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 27.